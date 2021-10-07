‘Still quite unpleasant’: Lilly Singh opens up about ‘painful’ menstrual cramps

Canadian comedian and YouTuber Lilly Singh has opened up about a topic that many young girls and women are far too familiar with: period pain. The cramps that are associated with the agonising monthly cycles make life miserable for many around the world. It comes and goes, but is mostly bad on the first two days of the menstrual cycle.

In an Instagram post, the 33-year-old wrote, “Was going to post a pic from last week when I looked fly but instead decided to share the real me right now. My uterus is ON ONE. Anyone else on their period?”

Singh alluded to the fact that it is the first day of her cycle. “My period has always been painful. In school, it was the reason I missed so many classes. And even though with age the symptoms have chilled out a bit, it’s still quite unpleasant,” she continued in the caption, alongside the picture of herself sitting on a bed, with a contorted expression.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilly Singh (@lilly)

“Especially when I’m in hustle mode and have every desire to be productive but my stomach is like “nah, lemme stab you real quick.” Ugh. (Sic)”

Singh said the “silver lining” is that “our bodies are amazing”. “I’m going to cuddle with this heating pad some more and probably drown in some ice cream. Sending you love period gang ”

The medical term for painful menstrual periods is ‘dysmenorrhea’. While some people push back, for others, it can be a debilitating experience for at least the initial two days. If you, too, are experiencing painful periods, get yourself checked by a gynecologist to rule out health issues and conditions such as endometriosis.

If it is something you have lived with for years, it is a good idea to do some things to alleviate the pain. You can turn to Ayurveda with these simple tips, as suggested by Dr Alka Vijayan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Alka Vijayan, Ayurveda 🩺 (@dralkaayurveda)

*Drink fennel tea

*Use sesame oil for cooking

*Daily abhyanga (body massage) with sesame oil

*Include more cumin, fennel in cooking

*Avoid workout during periods

*Daily exercise during rest of the days

*Reduce the intake of sugar and sugary desserts

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!