‘Like a big balloon in my stomach…it’ll burst any minute’: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on the pain of egg freezing; gynaecologist says ‘medically recognised and fairly common’

Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, on the latest episode of Soha Ali Khan’s podcast All About Her, spoke about the physical discomfort and emotional challenges she experienced during egg freezing. Recalling her experience, Akansha said, “Physically, I was in a lot of pain, which I don’t think happens to everybody, but I was in a lot of pain. I couldn’t stand straight because it just felt like there was a big balloon inside me… for 2 or 3 days, I couldn’t even walk as I was in so much pain.”

She further added, “It’s not a period cramp. It’s not pain. It’s just a discomfort, which is bloating, heaviness, like there’s just a big balloon in my stomach and it’ll burst any minute… and also the hormones.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Her remarks have sparked conversations around what egg freezing actually feels like physically and emotionally, especially as more women in their late 20s and 30s are considering it as a fertility preservation option.

According to Dr Hrishikesh Pai, Consultant Gynaecologist and IVF Specialist at Lilavati Hospital and Fortis Hospitals, many of the symptoms described by Akansha are medically recognised and fairly common during ovarian stimulation.

Why bloating and heaviness happen during egg freezing

“It is not uncommon to experience bloating, abdominal heaviness and a feeling of pelvic discomfort during the process of egg freezing, especially late in ovarian stimulation as the ovaries swell due to hormonal stimulation,” Dr Pai explained.

According to him, many women report:

A tight sensation in the abdomen

Mild breathlessness during movement

Difficulty with sudden movements

Pelvic pressure or heaviness

“These symptoms tend to be transient and resolve after a few days of egg retrieval,” Dr Pai said.

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When symptoms may become a red flag

“Chronic acute pain, fast abdominal distension, nausea and vomiting, decreased urine flow or difficulty breathing may be signs of ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome (OHSS),” Dr Pai cautioned.

OHSS is a rare but potentially serious complication linked to fertility treatments. “When pain becomes problematic, causes major disruption in day-to-day life or progresses instead of stabilising, that is a red flag,” he said, adding that women should immediately contact their fertility team if symptoms worsen.

Egg freezing is not always as ‘simple’ as it sounds

“The process of egg freezing can be promoted as a simple continuation of reproductive choice, but real life is more complex,” Dr Pai said.

Physically, the procedure involves:

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10–12 days of hormonal injections

Frequent scans and monitoring visits

A minor surgical egg retrieval procedure under anaesthesia

Although most women tolerate the process well, the rapid hormonal shifts can affect the body significantly.

“The body experiences a rapid shift in hormones, which may result in exhaustion, mood swings, stomach aches and sleep disorders,” he explained.

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The emotional toll many women are not prepared for

According to Dr Pai, one of the most overlooked aspects of egg freezing is the emotional burden attached to fertility planning.

“The journey is emotionally demanding as well,” he said.

Women often grapple with:

Anxiety around future fertility

Pressure linked to age and reproductive timelines

Financial stress

Fear of low egg counts or unsuccessful cycles

“It is not just a medical process but a choice intertwined with identity, timing and life planning,” Dr Pai noted.

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The side effects

Akansha’s comments about feeling physically “blah” and emotionally affected by hormones echo experiences many women may not anticipate before starting the procedure.

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“One of the most underestimated effects is the cumulative impact of hormonal stimulation on the body and psyche,” Dr Pai said.

Beyond bloating and pelvic discomfort, women may also experience:

Fluid retention

Appetite changes

Headaches

Brain fog

Emotional sensitivity

Irritability

Low mood

Sleep disturbances

“Some women experience persistent pelvic pain, exhaustion or slow adaptation to normalcy over several days,” he said. Dr Pai stressed that setting realistic expectations beforehand is crucial so women do not feel “shocked or inadequate” during the process.

Take note

“Freezing eggs is not an assurance of a future pregnancy; it is an assurance of potential pregnancy,” says Dr Pai. The success of future pregnancy attempts depends heavily on:

Age at the time of freezing

Number of eggs retrieved.

Egg quality

“Women should consider egg freezing as a preventive strategy in fertility planning, not an indelible insurance policy,” Dr Pai underlined.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.