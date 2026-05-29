Lightning strikes caused 35.7% of deaths in 2024: How they can trigger cardiac arrest

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Lightning has quietly emerged as one of India’s deadliest natural hazards. According to an analysis of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data 2024, the country recorded 7,903 accidental deaths attributable to forces of nature, out of which 35.7% deaths were due to ‘Lightning.’
While lightning injuries are often associated with burns or external trauma, doctors warn that the most dangerous impact may actually be on the heart and lungs. According to Dr Ravi Prakash, Senior Consultant, Cardiology at PSRI Hospital, New Delhi, the heart is particularly vulnerable to such electrical injuries.
“A lightning strike delivers an enormous electrical current through the body within milliseconds,” says Dr Prakash. “The heart’s electrical system is highly vulnerable, so the shock can abruptly stop normal rhythm.”
Many victims develop sudden cardiorespiratory arrest because breathing and heartbeat can fail together immediately after the strike, he explains. “Unlike ordinary electric shocks, lightning carries massive voltage and energy that can travel through the nervous system, muscles and blood vessels almost instantly.”
“Common cardiac complications include arrhythmias, myocarditis, ECG abnormalities, temporary heart muscle dysfunction and even cardiac arrest,” says Dr Prakash.
Some patients may also experience blood pressure instability or myocardial injury that resembles a heart attack. “Delayed rhythm disturbances and cardiac symptoms can occasionally appear hours or even days later,” Dr Prakash warns.
Despite the severity of these injuries, doctors say lightning-related cardiac arrest is sometimes reversible if treated quickly.
“Yes, lightning victims can survive even severe cardiac injury if CPR is started immediately and resuscitation is continued aggressively,” says Dr Prakash.
Unlike many other forms of cardiac arrest, the heart may restart once oxygen supply and circulation are restored properly. “Early defibrillation, ventilation support and prolonged CPR can significantly improve survival chances,” he explains.
“Long-term cardiac complications can occur in some survivors,” says Dr Prakash. “These may include chronic arrhythmias, autonomic dysfunction, stress-induced cardiomyopathy or impaired cardiac function after a major electrical injury.”
He advises survivors not to ignore symptoms such as palpitations, chest pain, fatigue or breathlessness following a lightning strike. “After severe episodes, long-term cardiac follow-up is often advised.”