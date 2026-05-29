Lightning strikes caused 35.7% of deaths in 2024: How they can trigger cardiac arrest

Lightning has quietly emerged as one of India’s deadliest natural hazards. According to an analysis of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data 2024, the country recorded 7,903 accidental deaths attributable to forces of nature, out of which 35.7% deaths were due to ‘Lightning.’

While lightning injuries are often associated with burns or external trauma, doctors warn that the most dangerous impact may actually be on the heart and lungs. According to Dr Ravi Prakash, Senior Consultant, Cardiology at PSRI Hospital, New Delhi, the heart is particularly vulnerable to such electrical injuries.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Does lightning cause cardiac arrest (Photo: Screengrab of NCRB data/ncrb.gov.in) Does lightning cause cardiac arrest (Photo: Screengrab of NCRB data/ncrb.gov.in)

How lightning affects the heart

“A lightning strike delivers an enormous electrical current through the body within milliseconds,” says Dr Prakash. “The heart’s electrical system is highly vulnerable, so the shock can abruptly stop normal rhythm.”