Tweak your habits a little to build immunity; here’s how

We all know that is it essential to consume a healthy diet to build one’s immunity. But not only for that, healthy eating habits are important for our overall growth and development. A healthy meal comprises all essential nutrients and vitamins in the right amounts based on one’s requirements. To help you explain this, Zamurrud Patel, chief dietician, Global Hospital, Mumbai shares this food pyramid that she says can be used to make healthy food choices.

She also suggested some tips to maintain good health during quarantine.

Monitor your food intake

Just being home all day, with or without work, can become monotonous and draw us towards food that is low on nutrition like wafers, biscuits and ice-creams. We need to be watchful about what we eat as it’s very easy to gain weight with a sedentary lifestyle. So, one should opt for healthy options like chana chat, corn chat, roasted chivda, dates and fruits when you want to satisfy your cravings for spicy or sweet food.

Choose proteins over carbohydrate-rich foods

Pulses, sprouts and dals are good sources of proteins with less percentage of carbohydrates as against rice flakes, potatoes, wheat, rice which have more of carbs and less of proteins. Proteins keep you fuller for a longer time along with preserving your muscle mass.

Make workout a part of your routine

A workout doesn’t necessarily mean an actual exercise regime; it can even be about staying active by doing household chores. With no domestic help around, washing, mopping, dusting, cleaning can be the best form of exercise and stretches for your body.

If you feel motivated to do some exercises, make it a family routine so that all can enjoy it together, making it easier to follow as a habit.

Do what you enjoy

A stress-free body is a disease-free environment. The more you enjoy, the more you release hormones which calm your body and help you live longer. So, from watching your favourite movie to playing with your kids, from re-living your memory albums to talking to your best buddies; do what makes you happy and content.

