Some lifestyle changes women in their 40s should incorporate

In every decade of their life, women ought to take care of their health and well-being. As they progress in age, there are many health issues that come to the fore that include, among other things, bone and muscle aches, weight fluctuations, skin problems, etc.

When a woman turns 40, pre-menopausal phase kicks in, and while some put on weight, some others lose weight rapidly. Many women complain of muscle and bone pain, skin pigmentation, gray hair, etc.

A woman should work towards long-term well-being instead of relying on methods that show faster results but for a short period, says celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala. She lists three simple lifestyle changes she herself practises and believes every woman should adopt; read on.

1. Move your body or shake a leg for at least 30 minutes in the day

Women in their 40s often complain of fatigue and this can be combated by working out. Just 30 minutes a day gives your metabolism the jump-start it needs. Working out doesn’t necessarily mean going to the gym, but simple walks, jogs and Pilates, or even squats and stomach crunches will work.

2. Add almonds to your diet

Nuts like almonds are rich in protein, a nutrient which is not only energy-yielding, but also contributes to growth and maintenance of muscle mass. A handful of almonds may promote feelings of fullness, which may keep hunger at bay. Almonds can help lower the blood sugar impact of carbohydrate-rich foods.

A study published by researchers at the University of Leeds found snacking on almonds mid-morning (compared to crackers with equivalent energy or water of equivalent weight) resulted in a lower overall hunger drive and suppressed unconscious desire to consume high-fat foods.

3. Focus on a holistic diet

A lot of women complain about either losing appetite or craving more food. To avoid extremities, women should focus on consuming a nutritious meal which balances protein, minerals, vitamins, iron and calcium. Avoid skipping meals. Include more sprouts, leafy vegetables, seasonal fruits and meat in your diet.

