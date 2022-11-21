Simple lifestyle changes that will help reduce stress naturally

Whether a student, a homemaker, or a working professional, stress seems to impact the lives of most of us. In fact, according to a 2021 study by Oracle and Workplace Intelligence, about 91% of Indian professionals suffered higher stress levels as compared to a global average of 80%. While some amount of stress is inevitable, you can always work towards making certain small lifestyle changes that may help lower the levels of stress hormones and make you feel at ease.

“In order to remove any excess hormones that continue to circulate in the body, fibre and water are crucial. Hormones are the last thing the body wants to process when you have bad gut and digestive issues. Increasing fibre and water will aid in eliminating those extra hormones,” said Jinel Patel, dietician, Apollo Spectra Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram, Kylie Ivanir, a dietitian, suggested six ways that can contribute to lowering the levels of stress hormones. “It’s all about small changes that lead to powerful results. And living with less stress will make you a happier human,” she wrote as she listed the ways to reduce stress.

Feed your good gut bacteria

Probiotic and prebiotic foods have been shown to help reduce cortisol levels. So, add fermented foods such as sauerkraut, kefir, yoghurt, and kimchi to your diet. You must also include prebiotic foods like onion, garlic, leeks, asparagus, apples, and green bananas. All of these help increase your good gut bacteria, which helps lower your stress response.

Dr. Sanjay Kalra, Bharti Hospital, Karnal, mentioned “the existence of the gut-brain axis reinforces the fact that diet is an important influencer of stress. A diet rich in protein and fiber allows the growth of friendly serotonin-producing gut microbiota, which helps alleviate stress.”

Have protein, fibre, and fat

Big changes in blood sugar trigger the release of the stress hormones. Eating balanced meals helps control blood sugar levels and prevent stress hormone surges. Fill your plate with enough fibre, protein, and fats, and avoid high-sugar foods.

Prioritise sleep

When you are sleep deprived, your body enters the ‘flight or fight’ mode and releases cortisol. To make things worse, on tired days, you might opt for more caffeine which further spikes cortisol levels. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night or if that’s impossible then try to take a nap during the day. If you are not a good napper, I highly recommend doing a 10-minute yoga nidra.

Manage your emotional stress

Chronic emotional stress is the number one cause of increased cortisol levels. When experiencing chronic emotional stress, your body cannot distinguish the difference between being chased by a tiger or a stressful deadline at work. To your body, stress is stress. Try to manage it by including some de-stressing activity in your day, like breathwork, gentle movement, journalling, or anything that makes your soul happy.

Avoid over-exercising

Exercising is very healthy but over-exercising can lead to cortisol spikes. By over-exercising, you might think you are engaging in high-intensity workouts on four or more days per week but instead of helping you burn fat, it likely surges your cortisol and stresses your body out. Try to incorporate more gentle movement, and avoid HIIT entirely during your premenstrual and menstrual weeks.

Limit your caffeine

Drinking too much coffee can promote cortisol spikes, especially on an empty stomach. Therefore, if you love having a warm drink in the morning try swapping matcha for coffee. It is low in caffeine and does not affect cortisol levels as much. If you like coffee way too much, try adding collagen and nut milk to buffer the cortisol release.

According to Dr. Kalra limiting the intake of caffeine assists in maintaining autonomic hygiene, allows relaxed sleep, and reduces stress levels.

