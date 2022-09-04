scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

What lifestyle changes should you make for your brain health?

Luke Coutinho, co-founder youcarelifestyle.com, took to Instagram to explain how people can take care of their brain and prevent certain health conditions

"You may not be able to reverse your Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s but you can definitely slow down the neurodegenerative progression by strengthening your gray and white matter," said Luke Coutinho. (Photo: Freepik)

As we age, like other organs, our brain slowly starts weakening, too, leading to issues like dementia, memory loss, and cognitive decline besides diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. While we can’t control aging, we can make certain lifestyle changes that may help prevent the conditions.

Luke Coutinho, co-founder youcarelifestyle.com, took to Instagram and explained how people can take care of their brain and prevent certain health conditions.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“You may not be able to reverse your Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s but you can definitely slow down the neurodegenerative progression by strengthening your gray and white matter,” he wrote in his post.

According to his post, brain health depends on the quality of grey and white matter and how rapidly it degrades. While grey matter contains most of the neural cells and processes information, emotions, sensory, perception, and memory, white matter allows communication to and from grey matter.

Also Read |These types of exercise improve cognitive performance, reveals study

The expert revealed that besides aging, gray and white matter is destroyed by dopamine exhaustion which occurs due to instant gratification, binge behaviour, mindless scrolling, and excess television. Also, sleep deprivation, chronic stress, anger, micronutrient deficiencies, eating junk and ultra-processed food and autoimmune conditions like multiple sclerosis can destroy them.

He suggested the following lifestyle changes to help maintain, improve and regrow grey and white matter:

*Meditation and mindfulness practices
It releases a protein (BDNF) that has the ability to repair the white and gray matter.

Advertisement

*Sufficient omega 3s
Good sources of omega 3s include fatty fish, flaxseed, walnuts, avocados, chia seeds, pure ghee, coconut oil, whole eggs, or a good quality supplement

*Therapeutic fasting
He suggested circadian, dry, or intermittent fasting

Also Read |World Brain Day: Six key ways to preserve brain health

*Quality sleep
Luke stressed getting quality sleep, rest, and recovery

*Good quality black coffee, black tea, green tea
The expert suggested having Good quality black coffee, black tea, and green tea without creamers, white sugar, and artificial sweeteners

Advertisement

He also suggested solving puzzles, crosswords, and other memory games, besides doing yoga, balancing activities, juggling, and such.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocksPremium
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaitedPremium
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaited
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...Premium
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...
Mutt, muscle and money: Amid legal battles and rumours, steely silence at...Premium
Mutt, muscle and money: Amid legal battles and rumours, steely silence at...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-09-2022 at 04:16:58 pm
Next Story

East China suspends ferries, classes as typhoon approaches

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

CBI raids TMC legislator Subodh Adhikari’s house
Chit-fund scam case

CBI raids TMC legislator Subodh Adhikari’s house

30 years later, curtains on a Babri contempt case
Express Opinion

30 years later, curtains on a Babri contempt case

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

Premium
6 deaths in one week: How saga of murders, suicides originated 25 years ago

6 deaths in one week: How saga of murders, suicides originated 25 years ago

Premium
Days before serial killings, accused left home to 'live where movies are made'

Days before serial killings, accused left home to 'live where movies are made'

Why India, Pakistan will keep an eye on the over rate today
Asia Cup Super 4

Why India, Pakistan will keep an eye on the over rate today

Deepak Dobriyal on Hindi Medium's climax and working with Irrfan Khan
Scene Stealer

Deepak Dobriyal on Hindi Medium's climax and working with Irrfan Khan

This Onam, a very different, Dravidian-looking Mahabali on Kerala campuses

This Onam, a very different, Dravidian-looking Mahabali on Kerala campuses

Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

tomatina, tomato fight
Spaniards paint the town red at Tomatina 2022
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 04: Latest News
Advertisement