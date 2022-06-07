Six things you can do to feel less bloated

Bloating is a common problem that could have a variety of reasons. Nutritionist Bhakti Kapoor explains in an Instagram post that the reason behind a bloated stomach “might be difficult to determine” since “so many factors may throw our bodies out of balance and cause tummy bloat”.

“Whether you’re experiencing the after-effects of an indulgence, constipation from travel (even if you were sticking to healthy snacks), dealing with period symptoms, or for some inexplicable reason are just generally having the sensation that you could float away like a hot air balloon, there’s no denying it’s downright uncomfortable,” Kapoor wrote in her caption.

According to her, “occasional gas is perfectly natural”, and there are some tips and tricks to help you find relief.

1. You can try eating foods that are rich in potassium.

2. Give yourself a break from gluten, sugar and refined foods.

3. Slow down when you eat and make sure you chew your food well.

4. Post meal, sit and relax for 3-5 minutes.

5. Have a probiotic, which is good for the gut.

6. Sit down and take three belly breaths.

“If you’ve given these tricks a try and you’re still bugged by the belly bloat, you may have food allergies or intolerances,” the expert stated.

Would you like to give these a try?

