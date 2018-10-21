Length of fingers can determine sexuality in women, says study

It is highly likely that women who ring and index fingers are of different lengths are lesbians. (Source: Getty Images)

The length of a woman’s fingers could indicate her sexual orientation, according to a study published in Archives of Sexual Behaviour. The findings of the study, reported by BBC, state that it is highly likely that women whose ring and index fingers are of different lengths are lesbians.

As part of the study, researchers examined 18 pairs of fingers of female identical twins, where one was lesbian while the other was straight. It was deduced that on an average the index and ring fingers of the lesbian twins, unlike the straight twins, were of different length. It was, however, noticed only on the left hand.

As per the researchers in the University of Essex, exposure to testosterone in the womb can be a plausible reason for the difference in sizes. When a similar experiment was performed on men, no such links could be identified.

“Because identical twins, who share 100 per cent of their genes, can differ in their sexual orientations, factors other than genetics must account for the differences. “Research suggests that our sexuality is determined in the womb and is dependent on the amount of male hormone we are exposed to or the way our individual bodies react to that hormone, with those exposed to higher levels of testosterone being more likely to be bisexual or homosexual’,” Dr Tuesday Watts, author of the study said.

“Because of the link between hormone levels and difference in finger lengths, looking at someone’s hands could provide a clue to their sexuality,” Watts added.

