This lemongrass tea aids weight loss, relieves sprains and more

Ayurvedic herbs, though they may take time to show results, are known to be effective in controlling a range of health issues, including skin health. They are also preferred because they do not have any side-effects and are beneficial in the long run. One such wonder herb is the aromatic lemongrass that is known to be quite effective in treating respiratory conditions and digestive troubles.

Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar recently shared a simple lemongrass tea recipe that can help boost immunity and fight lifestyle issues.

As per Bhavsar, “Lemongrass is an aromatic herb that improves taste (rochanan) and kindles digestive fire (deepana). The herb is used to treat fever, intestinal worm, upset stomach, cough, cold, asthma, and other respiratory conditions”.

She added that the expectorant and diaphoretic properties present in lemongrass make it “effective in reducing fever by sweating”.

As a herb which is rich in antioxidants, she said, it helps in weight loss and reduces high blood pressure which is good for the skin and hair.

Besides, tea made with lemongrass is said to relieve flatulence, digestive disorders, and cramping pain including in menstruation.

“Lemongrass oil is helpful when applied topically in gout, arthritis, sprains and myalgia. Lemongrass paste is beneficial for ringworms. It is also useful for nervous disorders,” she mentioned on the Instagram post.

Here’s how to make the tea.

Ingredients

Lemongrass

Water

Mint leaves

Jaggery

Method

*Boil water over high heat in a medium saucepan.

*Add the lemongrass and boil rapidly for five minutes.

*Reduce the heat to low, and simmer the tea for an additional five minutes.

*Strain and enjoy it as it is or you may add some mint leaves and jaggery to make it tasty.

