Can lemon juice in black coffee help lose weight? Experts decode the new TikTok trend

Adding to the weight loss paraphernalia, a new trend on TikTok suggests that adding a dash of lemon juice in black coffee helps shed extra kilos. Called ‘lemon coffee’, many TikTok users claim they have lost weight within seven days of its consumption. The trend has been doing the round ever since a fake video started circulating, and many reviewers said that they had positive results while others didn’t, creating confusion.

While coffee, a stimulant, helps speed up metabolism, and improve mood, lemons promote satiety, reduce the amount of daily calorie intake, are a great source of vitamin C, and can also prevent damage caused by free radicals.

To understand more, we reached out to experts.

“Mixing citric acid with milk makes the entire beverage anti-nutrient. Hence adding little lemon juice in milk-free coffee is harmless for a healthy person. But kidney patients are strictly advised not to consume it,” said Dr Parmeet Kaur, senior dietician, Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Gurugram.

The expert added that mixing lemon juice in hot beverages can be used as a fat cutter only if they are milk-free, that too followed by other healthy habits.

However, it is yet to be scientifically proven, said Anshu Chaturvedi, Head Department of Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Jaipur.

“While consuming the two individually has been associated with better weight loss results, stronger immune system, better metabolism and improved functioning of the nervous system, it has not been scientifically proven that combining the two can bear fruitful results,” said Chaturvedi.

Chaturvedi also warned against excessive consumption of coffee. “Consuming coffee in excess amounts can cause dehydration, dizziness, headaches, and can further cause problems of absorption of calcium and iron by our bodies. Moreover ,when people with acidity issues consume excess amounts of lemon juice, it may aggravate the same. When the two are combined, it has no additional benefits,” the expert mentioned.

What must one keep in mind?

For effective weight loss, it is essential to consume a healthy and calorie deficit diet in addition to regular exercising.

