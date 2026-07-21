Legionnaires’ disease outbreak: What to know after fourth death in New York City

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A Legionnaires’ disease outbreak on New York City’s Upper East Side has drawn attention after health authorities confirmed a fourth death linked to the cluster. Announcing the latest update, CBS News quoted New York City Health Commissioner Dr Alister Martin as saying, “A fourth person has sadly died from Legionnaires’ disease on the Upper East Side. We mourn their passing, and our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.” He also offered cautious optimism, adding, “At this time, we believe any source of exposure has likely been eliminated. We have not seen anyone with new symptoms in over a week. We are focused on inspecting every cooling tower that tested positive and enforcing our laws to their fullest extent.”
According to NYC Health + Hospitals (New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation), as of July 20, 76 cases have been linked to the cluster, with 7 people currently hospitalised, 53 discharged, 12 not requiring hospitalisation, and 4 deaths. The outbreak is being investigated in the Upper East Side neighbourhoods of Carnegie Hill and Yorkville (ZIP codes 10028, 10075 and 10128). Health officials believe the source of exposure was likely water vapour containing live Legionella bacteria from a cooling tower, and 76 buildings with cooling towers that tested positive have been ordered to undergo precautionary cleaning. Officials have emphasised that this is not an issue with any building’s plumbing system, and residents in the affected ZIP codes can continue to drink tap water, bathe, shower, cook and use their home air conditioners.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
The outbreak has highlighted the importance of maintaining cooling towers and other water systems where Legionella can grow, but many questions remain about how such infections occur, who is most vulnerable and what the public should and should not be concerned about.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.