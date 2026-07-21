Legionnaires’ disease outbreak: What to know after fourth death in New York City

A fourth death has been linked to the Legionnaires' disease outbreak in New York City. Experts explain how Legionnaires' disease spreads, its symptoms, who is at risk and why officials say tap water remains safe.

By: Lifestyle Desk
5 min readNew DelhiJul 21, 2026 08:00 PM IST
Cooling tower linked to Legionnaires' disease outbreakCooling towers can harbour Legionella | Source: Canva
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A Legionnaires’ disease outbreak on New York City’s Upper East Side has drawn attention after health authorities confirmed a fourth death linked to the cluster. Announcing the latest update, CBS News quoted New York City Health Commissioner Dr Alister Martin as saying, “A fourth person has sadly died from Legionnaires’ disease on the Upper East Side. We mourn their passing, and our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.” He also offered cautious optimism, adding, “At this time, we believe any source of exposure has likely been eliminated. We have not seen anyone with new symptoms in over a week. We are focused on inspecting every cooling tower that tested positive and enforcing our laws to their fullest extent.”

According to NYC Health + Hospitals (New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation), as of July 20, 76 cases have been linked to the cluster, with 7 people currently hospitalised, 53 discharged, 12 not requiring hospitalisation, and 4 deaths. The outbreak is being investigated in the Upper East Side neighbourhoods of Carnegie Hill and Yorkville (ZIP codes 10028, 10075 and 10128). Health officials believe the source of exposure was likely water vapour containing live Legionella bacteria from a cooling tower, and 76 buildings with cooling towers that tested positive have been ordered to undergo precautionary cleaning. Officials have emphasised that this is not an issue with any building’s plumbing system, and residents in the affected ZIP codes can continue to drink tap water, bathe, shower, cook and use their home air conditioners.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

The outbreak has highlighted the importance of maintaining cooling towers and other water systems where Legionella can grow, but many questions remain about how such infections occur, who is most vulnerable and what the public should and should not be concerned about.

How Legionnaires’ disease spreads and why cooling towers are linked to outbreaks

Dr Palleti Siva Karthik Reddy, MBBS, MD, general medicine, FAIG, Consultant physician at Elite Care Clinic, tells indianexpress.com, “Legionnaires’ disease is a serious form of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria, which naturally exist in water environments. Infection occurs when a person inhales tiny water droplets containing the bacteria. During community outbreaks, cooling towers are frequently identified as the source because they can generate large amounts of aerosolised water that may spread over a considerable distance.”

Dr Jagadish Hiremath, Public Health Intellectual, adds, “In contrast, drinking tap water is generally not a concern because stomach acid helps neutralise the bacteria, and domestic air conditioners do not typically create the type of aerosol-generating water circulation associated with outbreaks.”

Who is most at risk and when to seek medical attention

“The highest risk is seen among older adults, smokers, people with chronic lung disease, and those with weakened immunity,” says Dr Reddy, adding that early symptoms can resemble influenza and include fever, headache, fatigue, muscle aches, and cough. However, Legionnaires’ disease often progresses to significant breathing difficulty and pneumonia. A persistent high fever, worsening cough, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, or confusion should prompt immediate medical evaluation, particularly in individuals with known risk factors.

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“One clue that differentiates Legionnaires’ disease from a routine viral infection is that patients may develop gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhoea, nausea, or abdominal discomfort alongside respiratory complaints. Symptoms that rapidly worsen, especially breathlessness, persistent fever, reduced oxygen levels, or altered mental status, require urgent medical assessment and possible hospitalisation,” reveals Dr Hiremath.

Preventing Legionnaires’ disease and understanding outbreak risk

Prevention relies heavily on proper maintenance of water systems. Dr Reddy says that building owners should ensure regular inspection, cleaning, disinfection, and monitoring of cooling towers and large plumbing networks. Public health authorities play a key role in surveillance, testing, and rapid investigation of suspected sources.

For individuals, Dr Reddy says that awareness of symptoms and timely medical attention are important. Most outbreaks are localised because they are linked to specific contaminated water systems. Once the source is identified and controlled, the risk to the wider public generally decreases substantially.

Why Legionnaires’ disease is often underdiagnosed in India

Dr Reddy says, “Yes, Legionnaires’ disease is likely underdiagnosed in India. One major reason is that many cases present as community-acquired pneumonia and are treated empirically without specialised testing to identify the specific organism.”

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Limited access to advanced laboratory diagnostics in many regions also contributes to underrecognition. Furthermore, Dr Hiremath mentions that routine surveillance for Legionella infections is not widespread, which means the true burden of disease may be higher than currently reported.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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