Lauren Wasser’s Met Gala debut featured golden prosthetics and a fight against Toxic Shock Syndrome

Lauren Wasser’s life changed “utterly and completely overnight” at the age of 24. The model and activist was rushed into hospital, close to death, and diagnosed with toxic shock syndrome (TSS) – a condition commonly associated with tampon use. A decade later, Wasser made her Met Gala debut with amputated legs, bringing attention to TSS by wearing golden prosthetic feet. The medical accessory complemented the short, two-piece gold lamé Prabal Gurung suit she chose for the event.

A signature look for the model, she paired the ensemble with layered diamond chains, chunky earrings, and a bold wrist accessory, and wrapped an embellished bandana around her platinum blonde hair. She also attended the pre-Met party on Friday at Madame Tussauds in a “spliced sequin Area dress with slick-backed hair and a compact Judith Leiber clutch”, reported Vogue.

Since losing her right leg in 2012 and her left one in 2018, Wasser has dedicated herself to raising awareness about toxic shock syndrome.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Wasser (@laurenwasser)

Understanding the condition

Dr Swati Rajagopal, Senior Consultant – Infectious Disease & Travel Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore explains that Toxic Shock Syndrome is a rare but serious condition caused by toxins released by certain bacteria, mainly Staphylococcus aureus and Streptococcus pyogenes. It can develop suddenly and spread quickly in the body, sometimes linked to tampon use, wounds, or infections.

“In this condition, the toxins enter the bloodstream and trigger a strong immune reaction, leading to high fever, low blood pressure, rash, vomiting, and confusion. When blood pressure drops severely, it reduces blood flow to vital organs and limbs. This can cause tissue damage due to lack of oxygen, a condition called gangrene,” she tells indianexpress.com.

In severe cases, like with Lauren Wasser, doctors may need to amputate fingers, toes, or legs to prevent the infection from spreading and to save the person’s life, added Dr Rajagopal.

According to her, the damage caused by Toxic Shock Syndrome can be permanent if it leads to tissue death or organ failure. “Once a limb is amputated, it cannot be reversed. However, if the condition is treated early, serious complications can often be prevented,” she says.

As for treatment, she mentions that this condition can be clearly construed a medical emergency and usually includes “hospital care, intravenous antibiotics to kill bacteria, fluids to maintain blood pressure, and sometimes surgery to remove infected tissue”. Patients may also need intensive care support.

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Early recognition, proper hygiene, safe tampon use, and quick medical attention are important tips suggested by Dr Rajagopal to reduce the risk and improve recovery from this life-threatening condition.

Wasser’s golden prosthetic legs earned her the nickname “the girl with the golden leg” and caught the internet’s eye following her appearance at the Met Gala, New York’s biggest fashion event trending on Google for the past two days.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.