scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Understanding the link between late night shifts and body weight

"Night shifts can disturb the body’s natural circadian rhythm, which poses an increased risk of developing cardiovascular diseases, obesity, sleeping problems and diabetes," Garima Goyal, a nutritionist, said

dietHere is what working late night ca do to your body (Source: Getty Images)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

With many professions demanding a 24×7 work pattern, not only does the sleep schedule get disrupted but it also affects eating habits and timing, and often leads to unhealthy midnight snacking that can adversely affect health.

“Yes, night shifts can disturb the body’s natural circadian rhythm, affecting the quality of sleep. It also poses an increased risk of developing cardiovascular diseases, obesity, gastrointestinal diseases (acidity, diarrhoea, constipation), sleeping problems, and diabetes. Late-night work and lack of proper sleep can further affect mental health causing depression, anxiety, anger, frustration, and irritability,” Garima Goyal, a nutritionist, told indianexpress.com.

Also Read | |Do you work the graveyard shift? Here’s how it can affect your health

Echoing the same, Anjali Mukerjee, an Ayurveda expert, had earlier taken to Instagram to share that working late at night can disrupt the “24-hour internal clock that controls our sleep-wake cycles” and can also lead to an imbalance in hormone production.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anjali Mukerjee (@anjalimukerjee) 

The experts further informed that the body’s ability to process glucose and sugar is impaired at night, which increases the risk of developing diabetes and heart diseases. To help keep such ailments at bay, Anjali Mukherjee listed some tips to maintain good health and nutrition while working late at night.

*Since the body’s metabolism and digestion are slow at night, eat light before sleeping; in the morning, have a balanced meal comprising carbohydrates, protein, and fat.

* Eat every 4 hours to keep your weight in check (eat nothing in between) and try to eat smaller meals so that you are more alert.

* Keep healthy snacks like fruits, nuts, roasted chana, khakhras handy to munch on during your breaks instead of fried food.

Also Read | |Night shift may put women at increased cancer risk: study

*Instead of caffeinated and sugary beverages, have water for hydration as caffeine may disrupt the sleep cycle.

Advertisement

* Include a generous portion of vegetables in the form of salads and fruits, whole grains in the form of jowar chapatis and brown rice, wheat bread, and protein-packed food like paneer, soy nuggets, and green leafy vegetables.

* Stay away from fat-laden and fibre-deficient foods like pizzas, burgers, pav bhaji, white bread, idlis, dosas, sweets, etc.

*According to Ayurveda, waking up at night increases dryness in the body. Therefore, have a teaspoon of ghee when you leave for work, it will balance any dryness in the body.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Acid Attack’ or ‘Same-S...Premium
UPSC Key- December 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Acid Attack’ or ‘Same-S...
The silent revolution of Nari ShaktiPremium
The silent revolution of Nari Shakti
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocatePremium
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocate
Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-12-2022 at 09:40:08 pm
Next Story

In bid to recoup 2019 ‘Operation Kamala’ loss, Karnataka Cong inducts ex-BJP MLA, others

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Himmat Shah
Veteran sculptor Himmat Shah’s latest works go on display
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close