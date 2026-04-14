Lancet study highlights 3 biggest risk factors for liver disease: ‘Projected to rise to 1.8 billion by 2050’

Protect your liver in 2026 with the following tips. (Freepik)

A new study published in The Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology journal has found that cases related to metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) are “projected to rise to 1.8 billion by 2050, driven largely by population growth and lifestyle changes, including increasing rates of obesity and high blood sugar”.

Previously known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), MASLD is one of the most prevalent liver conditions globally, contributing to significant economic and health-related challenges. The study evaluated global, regional, and national cases from 1990 to 2023, revealing a 143% increase over the 33 years.

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