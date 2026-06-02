Lactose intolerant patches are here: Expert urges caution

Good news for all lactose-intolerant people — or is it? A company just launched wearable transdermal lactose relief patches, the first of their kind on the market. These mini patches promise to do exactly what they claim: help consumers enjoy dairy products without timing constraints or relying on pills. But do they actually work?

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dr Aravinda S N, Lead Consultant – Internal Medicine, Aster RV Hospital, Bangalore, says that lactose intolerance patches are wearable adhesives marketed to help people manage symptoms of lactose intolerance, such as bloating, gas, stomach cramps and diarrhoea.