Lactose intolerant patches are here: Expert urges caution

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Good news for all lactose-intolerant people — or is it? A company just launched wearable transdermal lactose relief patches, the first of their kind on the market. These mini patches promise to do exactly what they claim: help consumers enjoy dairy products without timing constraints or relying on pills. But do they actually work?
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Aravinda S N, Lead Consultant – Internal Medicine, Aster RV Hospital, Bangalore, says that lactose intolerance patches are wearable adhesives marketed to help people manage symptoms of lactose intolerance, such as bloating, gas, stomach cramps and diarrhoea.
“Typically, these patches get put on the skin before you consume dairy, and are believed to deliver vitamins, enzymes or herbal ingredients through the skin to help aid digestion,” he tells indianexpress.com. But Dr Aravinda cautions that, at the moment, there is very limited scientific proof showing that lactose intolerance patches actually work the way they claim, or work reliably for most people.
Explaining the need for this product, Dr Aravinda says that lactose intolerance is when the body does not produce enough lactase, the specific enzyme needed to break down lactose, the natural sugar in milk and dairy products. “Usual care is mostly about cutting down on lactose-containing foods or using oral lactase enzyme supplements right before dairy,” he adds.
Unlike lactase tablets, which are swallowed, these patches might not send a sufficient amount of the active ingredients into the bloodstream or even into the digestive tract, so they can’t reliably help digest lactose in the first place.
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Dr Aravind says that while some people report feeling a bit better, “which could come from placebo effects, changing the diet, or having only a mild level of intolerance,” these patches are not a proven substitute for treatments that are backed by evidence. “In a lot of situations, the marketing claims are not really supported by strong clinical studies,” he cautioned.
Also, the doctor reiterated that these patches might not be a good idea for people with severe lactose intolerance, or anyone dealing with sensitive skin, eczema, or adhesive allergies — because they can irritate the skin while not preventing digestive symptoms.
Finally, Dr Aravind suggested looking out for true milk allergy, since milk allergy is an immune system issue and it can lead to serious reactions that a patch simply cannot stop.