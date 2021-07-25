Lactose intolerant? Here’s why switching to plant-based milk may be healthy

Milk has been a part of the human diet for thousands of years. But a lot of Indians are undergoing a major shift in their habits, food intake and sedentary lifestyle due to which many end up feeling uneasy, bloated or excessively gassy after consuming milk. If one experiences such symptoms, they are most likely to be lactose intolerant. It is simply the body’s inability to absorb milk lactose or a milk allergy. For most Indian household kitchens, dairy is non-negotiable so switching to plant-based milk is the best option for lactose intolerants.

Plant-based milk such as soy milk, almond milk, cashew milk, and oats milk are some of the popular varieties and are easily available.

Below are some amazing health benefits of consuming plant-based milk that will leave you surprised, as shared by SOFIT soy milk.

*Plant-based milk is low in saturated fatty acids and free of cholesterol. They also contain polyunsaturated fatty acids like omega 3 and omega 6. Consuming them as a part of a balanced diet helps to maintain a healthier lipid profile essential for cardiovascular health and an overall active lifestyle.

*People who are intolerant to lactose should switch to plant-based milk as it is not only beneficial in providing the necessary nutritional value but also is lactose-free and aids easy digestion. It also helps in the absorption of nutrients from food and keeps up with the energy levels without causing the most common symptoms of lactose intolerance like bloating, nausea or diarrhea.

*Plant-based milk such as soy milk is the healthier plant-based dairy alternative due to the quality of protein it delivers naturally. Soybeans are known to have one of the best amino acid profiles compared to any plant-based sources.

*They are usually enriched with calcium and vitamin D. They are also fortified with vitamin B-complex essential to derive energy from the food and minerals like magnesium, zinc, iron which, when consumed, regularly helps in boosting the immune system.

*Soymilk begin a great source of vegetarian protein and a source of dietary fibre which is known for good gut health, could be a great substitute for those allergic to nuts or dairy or any individual who wants healthy energy to do more.

*When choosing milk substitutes, remember that not all substitutes are equal. Selecting the healthiest one could be confusing given the variety but checking the kind of additives it includes can help you analyse the need of your body and focus areas.

*It’s a widely known fact that plant-based milk is rich in vitamins and minerals, and low in cholesterol. It is also highly recommended to people who have a slow digestive system. Today, plant-based milk is naturally lactose-free and it comes with equal or more beneficial properties.