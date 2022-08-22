Can lack of sleep put you at a greater risk for diabetes?

Sleep deprivation — a condition of not getting adequate duration and/or quality of sleep — has been linked to a host of health ailments, both mild and severe. According to a study published in the National Library of Medicine, “sleep disruption is associated with increased activity of the sympathetic nervous system and hypothalamic–pituitary–adrenal axis, metabolic effects, changes in circadian rhythms, and proinflammatory responses.”

Apart from several short-term consequences such as stress, emotional distress, mood disorders, and cognitive, memory and performance deficits, the study noted that sleep deprivation manifests itself as several long-term impacts, too. “Long-term consequences of sleep disruption in otherwise healthy individuals include hypertension, dyslipidemia, cardiovascular disease, weight-related issues, metabolic syndrome, type 2 diabetes mellitus, and colorectal cancer.”

As such, one of the serious complications of inadequate sleep is the risk of developing diabetes.

Speaking about the same, Dr Narendra BS – Consultant Endocrinologist and Diabetologist, Apollo Hospitals, Bengaluru said that while there is no direct link between lack of sleep and diabetes, several studies have indicated that longer durations of less sleep can increase the risk of getting diabetes.

Agreeing, Dr Srinivasa P Munigoti, Consultant Endocrinologist, Fortis Hospitals, Bannergatta Road, Bengaluru said: “It is true that sleep affects metabolic health, including glycemic control.”

How does it happen?

In a 2015 research published in Diabetologia, the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes, lack of sleep can elevate levels of free fatty acids in the blood, accompanied by temporary pre-diabetic conditions in healthy young men.

According to Dr Munigoti sleep deprivation also increases insulin resistance, thereby, worsening sugar control. “Lack of sleep at night also compromises daytime alertness. Thus, it contributes negatively towards adopting a healthy lifestyle that includes a low carb diet and regular exercise,” he added.

The claim of increased insulin resistance due to sleep deprivation leading to diabetes has also been backed by a study published by researchers at Toho University Graduate School of Medicine in Japan. The study authors, who incorporated the mouse model, found elevated blood glucose in the liver of sleep-deprived mice. These changes were significant after just one 6-hour period of sleep deprivation.

A good night’s sleep is essential in keeping your blood sugar in control (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) A good night’s sleep is essential in keeping your blood sugar in control (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Additionally, “Lack of sleep causes stress in the body which leads to increased secretion of the cortisol hormone, also known as the stress hormone. An increase in cortisol levels contributes to increased blood sugar levels,” Dr Narendra explained.

Explaining how insulin helps keep one’s blood sugar levels in check, Dr Puru Dhawan, Founder, SRIAAS, said that in a healthy individual, insulin can handle the surge by assembling fat, muscles, and liver cells to absorb the glucose from the blood and keeps the blood sugar levels stable. “On the other hand, for people suffering from diabetes or who are likely to get it, their insulin can’t do the job very well, resulting in higher blood sugar levels.”

In diabetics, lack of sleep may further compromise their health and make their blood sugar levels difficult to manage. “Too little or lack of sleep can – increase insulin resistance, increase stress, elevate blood sugar levels, deteriorate the functioning of the pancreas, and make you feel fatigued and hungrier for the next day and you will never feel full after eating,” he added.

Can diabetes affect your sleep?

Conversely, diabetes, too, has been shown to impact one’s sleep significantly. A study published in the National Library of Medicines says that type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) has shown to be associated with a higher incidence of sleep disorders, which may be due to the disease itself or because of secondary complications or associated comorbidities associated with diabetes.

Explaining the same, Dr Munigoti said, “Poor sugar control can increase the frequency of urination at night, thereby, disturbing night sleep. Equally, hypoglycaemia (very low sugars) can also disturb sleep.”

A diabetic can have sleeping issues due to the following reasons, Dr Narendra said.

*Blood sugar not under control: Medication not taken properly can lead to fluctuation in blood sugar levels.

*Urination: Increased frequency of urination at night can lead to disturbed sleep.

*Diabetic Neuropathy: This nerve-related condition results in having a tingling sensation in the hands and feet at night, resulting in disturbed sleep.

Take proper diabetes medications to sleep better (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Take proper diabetes medications to sleep better (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Tips to sleep better

While the commonly-suggested tips to sleep well are known to all, diabetics should pay added attention. Here’s what you can do to get a restful slumber if you have diabetes.

Dr Narendra suggested the following:

*Taking the right medication prescribed to control diabetics. If blood sugar levels are controlled, diabetic neuropathic symptoms and/or frequency of urination would be controlled, leading to good sleep.

*Following a healthy diet and physical activity helps in having good glycaemic control.

*Having 6 to 8 hours of adequate sleep.

Ayurvedic expert Dr Dhawan added that one must aim for a healthy weight, ditch the distractions, have dinners at least 3 hours before bed and create a proper sleeping environment to sleep well.

