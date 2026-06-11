Lack of sleep can interfere with ovulation: Why the 11 pm rule matters for women

Gynaecologist Dr Mahima Kak Nagpaul recently explained that sleeping before 11 pm is beneficial for women’s hormonal health. In an Instagram post, she wrote, “Sleep plays a critical role in maintaining hormonal balance, metabolic health, and reproductive function in women. The body’s hormonal system follows a natural circadian rhythm, and late-night sleep disruption can affect hormones involved in ovulation and fertility. Poor sleep habits and insufficient sleep have been associated with higher cortisol levels, insulin resistance, irregular menstrual cycles, and ovulatory dysfunction.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

But does going to bed before 11 pm actually make a difference? According to Dr Archana Dhawan Bajaj, Gynaecologist and IVF Expert at Nurture IVF Clinic, the timing of sleep can be just as important as sleep duration for hormonal and reproductive health.