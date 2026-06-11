Lack of sleep can interfere with ovulation: Why the 11 pm rule matters for women

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Gynaecologist Dr Mahima Kak Nagpaul recently explained that sleeping before 11 pm is beneficial for women’s hormonal health. In an Instagram post, she wrote, “Sleep plays a critical role in maintaining hormonal balance, metabolic health, and reproductive function in women. The body’s hormonal system follows a natural circadian rhythm, and late-night sleep disruption can affect hormones involved in ovulation and fertility. Poor sleep habits and insufficient sleep have been associated with higher cortisol levels, insulin resistance, irregular menstrual cycles, and ovulatory dysfunction.”
But does going to bed before 11 pm actually make a difference? According to Dr Archana Dhawan Bajaj, Gynaecologist and IVF Expert at Nurture IVF Clinic, the timing of sleep can be just as important as sleep duration for hormonal and reproductive health.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
“There’s a known relationship between sleep and women’s hormonal health,” says Dr Bajaj. “Total sleep duration is important, but an increasing body of research suggests that sleep timing is also important.”
She explains that the body’s circadian rhythm, or biological clock, regulates the release of hormones involved in metabolism, reproduction, and overall health.
“There are benefits of sleeping before 11 pm as it is more aligned with the body’s natural circadian rhythm. During the first part of the night, the body produces critical hormones such as melatonin and growth hormone that repair tissue, regulate metabolism, and preserve reproductive health.”
Women who regularly go to bed late, even if they clock the same number of hours, may experience circadian misalignment, which can interfere with hormonal signalling, says Dr Bajaj.
She adds that there is no strict cut-off at 11 pm, but maintaining a consistent sleep schedule that aligns with natural nighttime hours may support better hormone balance.
According to Dr Bajaj, the quality and timing of sleep influence several hormones that play a key role in fertility and reproductive health. “Poor sleep can disrupt the secretion of melatonin, cortisol, luteinising hormone (LH), follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), estrogen and progesterone.”
“Melatonin protects egg quality and supports reproductive function,” she explains. Meanwhile, insufficient sleep can elevate cortisol levels—the body’s primary stress hormone.
“Lack of sleep often results in higher cortisol levels that can interfere with normal communication between the brain, pituitary gland and ovaries.” This disruption can affect the release of LH and FSH, hormones responsible for follicle development and ovulation.
Dr Bajaj says chronic sleep disturbances can have a direct impact on reproductive health over time. “Chronic sleep disturbances can lead to irregular ovulation, longer menstrual cycles and decreased fertility in the long run.”
She notes that reproductive hormones rely heavily on synchronised circadian rhythms. “If sleep problems persist, women seeking to become pregnant may have trouble getting pregnant because reproductive hormones depend heavily on synchronised circadian rhythms.”
Beyond fertility, poor sleep can affect metabolic health and may contribute to conditions such as insulin resistance, weight gain, and worsening symptoms of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), says DR Bajaj.
“Yes, chronic sleep deprivation can cause various hormonal and metabolic problems, including irregular menstrual cycles, insulin resistance, weight gain and worsening of PCOS symptoms,” says Dr Bajaj.
One major reason is the body’s stress response system. “When you don’t get enough sleep, cortisol rises, which can make the body less responsive to insulin and more likely to store fat, particularly around the waist.”
How much sleep should women aim for? “Women should aim for 7–9 hours of good-quality sleep each night, keep a regular sleep-wake schedule, and practise good sleep hygiene.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.