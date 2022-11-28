This winter vegetable can help manage diabetes, bloating, constipation, and also improve immunity

There are many types of vegetables, each packed with numerous health benefits. But while you may have had and enjoyed the nutritious carrots, tomatoes, broccoli, and spinach, have you ever tried lablab? Also known as hyacinth beans, this legume, helps manage a host of health issues including constipation, bloating, and even diabetes. If you are keen to know more about these beans or pods, which are mostly available in the winter season, we’ve got you covered — as always.

What is lablab?

Hyacinth beans, popularly known as lablab (Lablab purpureus), are also known as Egyptian beans, Indian beans, field beans, lablab beans, musical beans, Tonga beans etc. “This plant of the legume family is a storehouse of nutrients including vitamins and minerals that protect from various diseases,” said Garima Goyal, a registered dietitian.

Why should you have lablab?

The vegetable comes packed with multi-minerals like calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, and zinc. “Also, they are rich in fibre and proteins,” said Padmini B V, Head Clinical Dietitian, Apollo Hospitals, Sheshadripuram, Bangalore.

“Since they are high in protein and fibre, they make for an excellent vegetable for diabetics. They are equally beneficial for patients with heart diseases as they are rich in potassium and fibre,” Padmini told indianexpress.com. Agreeing, Garima said, “This legume contains various phytonutrients, especially flavonoids such as isoflavones (daidzein and genistein), both of which possess anti-diabetic activity as they help to maintain glucose homeostasis in the body by increasing the cells’ insulin sensitivity.”

Hyacinth beans have various health benefits (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Hyacinth beans have various health benefits (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Padmini further shared that lablab is equally beneficial for children as it has “more iron and calcium, which are vital nutrients in their growing age”. “It is an immunity booster as it is rich in selenium, zinc, and manganese and, as such, fights many diseases,” she added.

Referring to the USDA National Nutrient Database for Standard Reference, Garima listed down the nutrient profile of the vegetable.

Nutritive value / 100 g –

– Energy – 344 kcal

– Carbohydrates – 60.74 g

– Protein – 23.90 g

– Total fat – 1.69 g

– Cholesterol – 0 mg

– Dietary fibre – 25.6 g

– Folates – 23 micro g

– Niacin – 1.61 mg

– Pyridoxine – 0.155 mg

– Riboflavin – 0.136 mg

– Thiamine – 1.130 mg

– Sodium – 21 mg

– Potassium – 1235 mg

– Calcium – 130 mg

– Copper – 1.335 mg

– Iron – 5.10 mg

– Magnesium – 283 mg

– Manganese – 1.573 mg

– Phosphorus – 0.372 mg

– Selenium – 8.2 micro g

– Zinc – 9.30 mg

There’s more

Garima also listed some other benefits of this wonder vegetable

Constipation and bloating – These beans contain significant amount of insoluble fibre that add bulk to the stool and prevent bloating, indigestion, and constipation. Also, owing to its soluble fibre content, they are known to improve gut health.

Gluten-free – Hyacinth beans are usually recommended to those with wheat allergy and gluten intolerance because these are gluten-free legumes.

Ensure your gut is clean (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Ensure your gut is clean (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Bone health – These plants of the legume family are rich in calcium, phosphorus and vitamin D, which helps to improve the bone mineral density and strengthens tooth enamel.

Muscle recovery – It is great to consume these beans after an exercise session as their potassium content helps to strengthen the muscles and manage cramps.

Anti-inflammatory properties – This under-utilised crop contains a significant amount of phytochemicals that help in developing the immunity of an individual. The presence of functional compounds, such as phenols in hyacinth beans, is responsible for protection against various chronic diseases due to their strong anti-inflammatory effect.

Anti-tumour properties – “This vegetable contains various bioactive peptides such as Lunasin, which is responsible for inhibiting the cell division in cancer cells. Basically, lunasin is a strong chemo-preventive agent,” she said.

Anti-hypertensive effect – The beans contain bioactive peptides such as tyrosinase and lupin that have shown anti-hypertensive effect and help control both the systolic and diastolic pressure in hypertensive individuals.

Strong antioxidant – The richness of phytonutrients such as flavones possess strong antioxidant effect that helps to prevent various chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, obesity, cancer, metabolic syndrome etc.

What to keep in mind?

However, those with kidney disease must be careful with consumption. “It is recommended to include more boiled vegetables in the diet for a good combination of carbs, proteins, fibre, and rich minerals,” said Padmini.

How to cook it?

*Soak lablab beans in water for about eight hours before cooking the curry.

*They can be cooked by simmering in water until soft, or pressure cooked too.

Hyacinth beans curry recipe from Garima

Try a curry recipe (representative) (Source: Pixabay) Try a curry recipe (representative) (Source: Pixabay)

Ingredients

1.5-2 cups – Lablab and other vegetables like cabbage, capsicum, carrots

1 – Onion, finely diced

2 – Tomatoes, finely chopped

1 inch – Ginger

4-6 – Garlic cloves

1 tbsp – Garam masala

1/4 cup – Coconut (dried or tender)

2-3 – Green chillies

1 tbsp – Poppy seeds or khus khus, soaked for at least 30 minutes

A handful – Coriander leaves

1 tbsp – Cumin powder

1/4 cup – Yogurt, (optional)

2tbsp – Cooking oil

Method

*Grind the coconut, poppy seeds, green chillies, and coriander leaves together in a mixer-grinder.

*Boil the vegetables in a pressure cooker or microwave and keep aside.

*Grind the ginger and the garlic cloves together to make ginger-garlic paste.

*Sauté the onions in oil. Once they turn brown, add the ginger-garlic paste to this and sauté all of these for five minutes on medium flame.

*Add garam masala and the chopped tomato pieces and stir them together for 5-10 minutes on medium flame.

*Now, add the coconut paste and cumin powder to this and mix all of this well. Continue stirring on a medium flame for five more minutes.

*Add the boiled vegetables to this paste and mix thoroughly. Bring all of this to a boil and let it stay on the stove on medium flame for five minutes.

*Taste the gravy in this curry and add yoghurt, if required. (The gravy is supposed to be slightly tart in taste)

*Serve hot with rotis or biryani/pulav or plain rice, or cumin rice.

