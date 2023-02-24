scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Advertisement

Kylie Jenner opens up about her ‘very difficult’ experience with postpartum depression

"My advice is to live through that transition, without fear of the aftermath. The risk is to miss all the most beautiful things of motherhood as well," she said

kylie jennerShe also imparted some useful advice for new mothers. (Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

While becoming a mother is one of the most beautiful experiences for any woman, many may struggle with mental health challenges during their pregnancy or after delivery, including postpartum depression. Kylie Jenner, who has two kids — Stormi and Aire — also admitted to struggling with the same after both of her pregnancies. “I have experienced it. Twice. The first time was very difficult, the second was more manageable,” she said, in an interview with Vanity Fair Italy.

Reflecting on her personal experience, she imparted some useful advice for new mothers. “I would tell those women not to overthink things and to live all the emotions of that moment to the fullest. Stay inside that moment, even if it is painful,” the 25-year-old said.

She continued, “I know, in those moments you think that it will never pass, that your body will never be the same as before, that you will never be the same. That’s not true: the hormones and the emotions at that stage are much, much more powerful and bigger than you. My advice is to live through that transition, without fear of the aftermath. The risk is to miss all the most beautiful things of motherhood as well.”

ALSO READ |Why sexual aftercare is important for ‘creating a holistic sexual experience and deepening intimacy’

For Kylie, one of the most exciting things about becoming a parent was “finding myself alone with a new and unknown creature in my arms”. She shared, “It’s such a unique and special situation and it’s all about building with these little beings that you’re learning about. There is another magical moment, though: when you bring your children home. It is perhaps the most beautiful moment.”

Shinjini Deb, a clinical psychologist from Kolkata, explained that the onset of postpartum depression is seen within a week of the birth of the newborn. “The new mother mostly feels neglected as the child is given the maximum amount of attention. The other contributing major factor is the hormonal adjustments that the body of the new mother goes through and at the same time lack of sleep adding on to it,” the expert said.

postpartum depression Postpartum depression is a common effect of becoming a new mother (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

However, it’s different from baby blues as symptoms of postpartum depression are more intense and last longer. “These may eventually interfere with your ability to care for your baby and handle other daily tasks. Symptoms usually develop within the first few weeks after giving birth (they may begin earlier during pregnancy) up to a year after birth. Untreated, postpartum depression may last for many months or longer,” Drisha Dey, a consultant psychologist from Kolkata, said, sharing some symptoms of the condition.

*Depressed mood or severe mood swings
*Crying
*Difficulty bonding with your baby
*Withdrawal from family and friends
*Loss of or increase in appetite
*Inability to sleep or sleeping too much
*Overwhelming fatigue
*Less interest and pleasure in activities you used to enjoy
*Intense irritability and anger
*Fearing that you’re a bad mother
*Hopelessness
*Feelings of worthlessness, shame, guilt or inadequacy
*Reduced ability to think clearly, concentrate or make decisions (brain fog)
*Restlessness
*Severe anxiety and panic attacks
*Thoughts of harming yourself or your baby
*Recurring thoughts of death or suicide

Advertisement
ALSO READ |Post-pregnancy care: Effective tips for a faster C-section recovery

Here are some ways to manage postpartum depression, according to psychologists.

*Find a mental health provider to speak to.
*Speak to someone you trust and can talk to openly.
*Join a support group for new parents.
*Try to eat healthily and find some time (at least 5 minutes) to take care of yourself as an individual and not just as a mother.
*Prioritise rest for yourself.
*If possible, do go out with friends or talk to them on the phone. Do not sacrifice every aspect of your life as an individual.
*Once you get accustomed to the schedule, try to find some time to do things you enjoy, like reading or other hobbies.
*Get help with household chores or errands.
*Support from immediate family and providing time and space for the new mother to rest well enough to rejuvenate.

Dey concluded by saying that postpartum depression is a common effect of becoming a new mother and is “not a commentary on your character or capability as a mother”.

Also Read
brain
50-year-old develops Irish accent after cancer diagnosis; how and why did...
As flesh-eating parasites eat a man's eye after he sleeps with contact le...
sendha namak
Why you should replace regular salt with sendha namak (and how much to co...
Thyroid diet
Certain foods can increase thyroid function, here's what you should eat (...
Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-02-2023 at 16:30 IST
Next Story

IOCL to commission projects worth Rs 9,900 crore in Odisha in next four months

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

maanvi gagroo wedding
Maanvi Gagroo-Kumar Varun tie the knot in dreamy ceremony; see pics from their wedding festivities
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close