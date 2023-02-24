Kylie Jenner opens up about her ‘very difficult’ experience with postpartum depression

While becoming a mother is one of the most beautiful experiences for any woman, many may struggle with mental health challenges during their pregnancy or after delivery, including postpartum depression. Kylie Jenner, who has two kids — Stormi and Aire — also admitted to struggling with the same after both of her pregnancies. “I have experienced it. Twice. The first time was very difficult, the second was more manageable,” she said, in an interview with Vanity Fair Italy.

Reflecting on her personal experience, she imparted some useful advice for new mothers. “I would tell those women not to overthink things and to live all the emotions of that moment to the fullest. Stay inside that moment, even if it is painful,” the 25-year-old said.

She continued, “I know, in those moments you think that it will never pass, that your body will never be the same as before, that you will never be the same. That’s not true: the hormones and the emotions at that stage are much, much more powerful and bigger than you. My advice is to live through that transition, without fear of the aftermath. The risk is to miss all the most beautiful things of motherhood as well.”

For Kylie, one of the most exciting things about becoming a parent was “finding myself alone with a new and unknown creature in my arms”. She shared, “It’s such a unique and special situation and it’s all about building with these little beings that you’re learning about. There is another magical moment, though: when you bring your children home. It is perhaps the most beautiful moment.”

Shinjini Deb, a clinical psychologist from Kolkata, explained that the onset of postpartum depression is seen within a week of the birth of the newborn. “The new mother mostly feels neglected as the child is given the maximum amount of attention. The other contributing major factor is the hormonal adjustments that the body of the new mother goes through and at the same time lack of sleep adding on to it,” the expert said.

However, it’s different from baby blues as symptoms of postpartum depression are more intense and last longer. “These may eventually interfere with your ability to care for your baby and handle other daily tasks. Symptoms usually develop within the first few weeks after giving birth (they may begin earlier during pregnancy) up to a year after birth. Untreated, postpartum depression may last for many months or longer,” Drisha Dey, a consultant psychologist from Kolkata, said, sharing some symptoms of the condition.

*Depressed mood or severe mood swings

*Crying

*Difficulty bonding with your baby

*Withdrawal from family and friends

*Loss of or increase in appetite

*Inability to sleep or sleeping too much

*Overwhelming fatigue

*Less interest and pleasure in activities you used to enjoy

*Intense irritability and anger

*Fearing that you’re a bad mother

*Hopelessness

*Feelings of worthlessness, shame, guilt or inadequacy

*Reduced ability to think clearly, concentrate or make decisions (brain fog)

*Restlessness

*Severe anxiety and panic attacks

*Thoughts of harming yourself or your baby

*Recurring thoughts of death or suicide

Here are some ways to manage postpartum depression, according to psychologists.

*Find a mental health provider to speak to.

*Speak to someone you trust and can talk to openly.

*Join a support group for new parents.

*Try to eat healthily and find some time (at least 5 minutes) to take care of yourself as an individual and not just as a mother.

*Prioritise rest for yourself.

*If possible, do go out with friends or talk to them on the phone. Do not sacrifice every aspect of your life as an individual.

*Once you get accustomed to the schedule, try to find some time to do things you enjoy, like reading or other hobbies.

*Get help with household chores or errands.

*Support from immediate family and providing time and space for the new mother to rest well enough to rejuvenate.

Dey concluded by saying that postpartum depression is a common effect of becoming a new mother and is “not a commentary on your character or capability as a mother”.

