Kylie Jenner talks about gaining almost 30kg during second pregnancy: ‘I was huge’

On the latest episode of Jake Shane’s podcast, Therapuss, Kylie Jenner opened up about her pregnancy struggles — especially while carrying her son, Khy. “I gained 60 (27.2kg) pounds with my daughter. I was 200 (90.7kg) pounds when I went in to give birth to her. With my son, I was 210 (95.2kg) pounds. I gained 65 pounds (29.4kg) with my son. I was huge, you know,” he shared.

Is gaining 30 kgs normal during pregnancy?

Dr Gayathri Karthik Nagesh, Program Director – Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, says that weight gain during pregnancy is completely normal. It is an important part of supporting the baby’s growth and development.

She says that in the case of Kylie Jenner, people may notice visible body changes during her second pregnancy, but every woman gains weight differently during this phase. “Pregnancy weight includes the baby, placenta, amniotic fluid, extra blood, body fluids, and fat stores needed for breastfeeding and recovery,” adds Dr Nagesh.

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According to her, doctors usually recommend weight gain based on a woman’s Body Mass Index (BMI) before pregnancy. “While women with a normal BMI are generally advised to gain around 11 to 16 kilograms during pregnancy, underweight women may need to gain slightly more, and overweight women may be advised to gain less,” says Dr Nagesh, adding that the exact amount can vary depending on the woman’s health and whether she is carrying twins or multiple babies.

When to take note

The expert also says that weight gain becomes concerning when it is very rapid or much higher than expected. “Sudden swelling, high blood pressure, severe tiredness, or uncontrolled blood sugar can be warning signs. Excessive weight gain may increase the risk of gestational diabetes, hypertension, difficult delivery, or complications after birth,” she elaborates.

Doctors monitor weight regularly during prenatal check-ups to ensure both mother and baby remain healthy.

Losing pregnancy weight

After delivery, weight loss should happen slowly and naturally.

Dr Nagesh warns against crash diets and extreme workouts because the body needs time to recover. She says a healthy diet with fruits, vegetables, proteins, whole grains, and enough water is important.

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“Breastfeeding may help burn extra calories in some women. Light exercises such as walking, yoga, stretching, and postnatal workouts can also help safely reduce weight.

Along with that, adequate sleep and stress management are equally important because hormonal changes after childbirth can affect weight and appetite. Mothers should avoid comparing themselves with celebrities or social media images because postpartum recovery is different for every woman.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.