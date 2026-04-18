The 9-to-6.30 rule: Why Kumail Nanjiani swears by an early sleep schedule

Elders say ‘early to bed, early to rise,’ and Kumail Nanjiani could not agree more. The actor and comedian revealed in a recent Instagram post that if “left to my own devices, I am in bed by 9 pm”. “I get up around 6.30 pm and it brings me tremendous joy. I absolutely love it because I do feel my life is two things – my life with Emily and the other thing is work,” he shared in the video, adding that “If I’m going to bed early, my relationship with Emily is better, because we are spending time together and waking up at the same time. I feel like I’m more present for work”.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dr Prashant Makhija, consultant neurologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said that most adults do best with 7 to 8 hours of quality sleep each night. “It’s not just about the number of hours; consistency and depth of sleep matter too. Irregular sleep schedules or broken sleep can be just as harmful as not getting enough,” he added.

According to Dr Makhija, exposure to screens close to bedtime disrupts melatonin production, the hormone that regulates sleep. He suggested that following a wind-down routine, whether it’s reading, light stretching, or simply disconnecting from devices, helps signal the brain that it’s time to rest, as “these small habits can greatly improve sleep quality over time”.

Dr Makhija reiterated to not treat sleep as negotiable. “Prioritising it is one of the most effective ways to protect both brain and heart health in the long run,” he told indianexpress.com.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn)

Dr Sunil Kumar K, Lead Consultant – Interventional Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore added that sleep deprivation can affect almost every system in the body, as sleep is the time when the brain and body repair, reset, and restore energy.

“When a person consistently sleeps less than the recommended amount, the brain may not get enough time to remove waste products, which over many years can affect memory, concentration, and thinking ability, and may increase the risk of conditions like dementia in later life,” he said. On the other hand, the body’s hormonal balance can also get disturbed, leading to higher stress hormone levels like cortisol. This can increase anxiety, irritability, and fatigue, and also affect blood sugar control, increasing the risk of diabetes, and poor sleep can weaken the immune system.

According to Dr Kumar, a sleep deprived person is more likely to fall sick often or take longer to recover from infections. Over time it can also increase the risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, and stroke, because the heart does not get enough rest and recovery.

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“While metabolism may slow down or become irregular, leading to weight gain or difficulty maintaining a healthy weight, and skin health can also be affected, as less sleep reduces collagen repair, causing early ageing signs like wrinkles and dullness, and long-term sleep loss can also affect emotional health, increasing the chances of depression and mood swings, and it may reduce overall energy levels and physical performance.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.