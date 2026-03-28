Krystle D’Souza says she wakes up at noon and sleeps at 7 a.m. — how that schedule impacts the body

Actor Krystle D’Souza recently opened up about her unusual sleep routine, revealing that her day begins when most people are halfway through theirs.

In an interview with FilterCopy, when asked about waking up late, she said, “Bahut late. Mai uthti hu regularly 12 pm qunki mai soti hu 7’o clock. Mujhe achcha lagta hai jab daylight bahar aajata hain to mujhe neend aati hai. When I can hear thodi thodi birds chirping.” (I wake up very late. I usually get up at 12 pm because I go to sleep at 7 o’clock. I like it when daylight starts coming in outside—that’s when I begin to feel sleepy, when I can hear the birds chirping a little.)

She also shared that she lives alone and prefers to stay up late. When asked if that ever scares her, she said, “isilie to daylight ka wait karti hoon aur poori poori rat logo se baatein karti hu..”

While such reversed routines may work for some lifestyles, experts say they can come with health implications if followed consistently.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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What happens when you sleep from 7 am to 12 pm?

According to Dr Harish Chafle, Senior Consultant, Chest Physician, Bronchoscopist, Intensivist and Sleep Disorders specialist, Gleneagles Hospitals, Parel, Mumbai, getting just five hours of sleep during the day can take a toll over time.

“Consistently sleeping from 7 am–12 noon (5 hours) can lead to chronic sleep deprivation, increasing risk of fatigue, poor concentration, and mood issues,” he tells indianexpress.com.

A completely reversed sleep cycle can also interfere with the body’s internal functions. Dr Chafle says, “A reversed sleep cycle disrupts the circadian rhythm, impacting metabolism, increasing insulin resistance, and altering hormones like cortisol and melatonin.”

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He adds, “It can be linked to mood instability, anxiety, lack of focus, and depression due to misalignment between body clock and daily life.”

Is daytime sleep harmful in the long term?

Over time, staying awake at night and sleeping during the day may affect overall health beyond just fatigue.

He notes, “Regularly sleeping in the day and staying awake at night disrupts the circadian rhythm, leading to poor sleep quality, fatigue, and heart attack.”

He further adds, “It’s also linked to higher chances of depression, anxiety, and weakened immunity due to hormonal imbalance and lifestyle misalignment.”

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While individual routines can vary, experts stress that aligning sleep with the body’s natural clock—and getting enough sleep—remains key to long-term health.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.