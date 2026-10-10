Krystle D’Souza on keeping her options open for motherhood: ‘Right now, my eggs are potent’

Krystle D’Souza has recently opened up about her thoughts on marriage, having children and freezing her eggs. During an interview, the actor got candid about her personal choices and future plans.

“If you want kids of your own at a later stage in life, to be sure, egg freezing is important. If you don’t want your own kids, adoption is an option, and there are so many children who could use that support to get a home, family, a mom and a dad. If you can do that, then do that for them,” she shared with the host.

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