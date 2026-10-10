Krystle D’Souza on keeping her options open for motherhood: ‘Right now, my eggs are potent’

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Krystle D’Souza has recently opened up about her thoughts on marriage, having children and freezing her eggs. During an interview, the actor got candid about her personal choices and future plans.
“If you want kids of your own at a later stage in life, to be sure, egg freezing is important. If you don’t want your own kids, adoption is an option, and there are so many children who could use that support to get a home, family, a mom and a dad. If you can do that, then do that for them,” she shared with the host.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Talking about her own plans, the Dhurandhar actor told TellyMasala: “I want to freeze my eggs because I think it’s time we all get into this culture. I want to have children someday, of my own. Hopefully, naturally. But if that does not pan out, I always have the option of frozen eggs. Right now, my eggs are potent and of good quality. So it should be done as quickly as possible.”
Dr Rita Modi, Senior IVF Consultant at Motherhood Fertility and IVF, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, says the late 20s are generally a favourable time for egg freezing because both egg quality and quantity are usually better than at older ages.
“For women aged 29–30 years who are considering egg freezing, this is generally a favourable time because both egg quality and quantity are usually better than at older ages. However, the decision should be based on individual health, reproductive goals, and medical advice rather than age alone,” she tells indianexpress.com.
According to her, a balanced diet, regular exercise, and managing any underlying medical conditions can help optimise outcomes. “Being underweight or overweight can affect hormone balance, ovarian response to stimulation, egg quality, and even the safety of the procedure,” Dr Modi explains while adding that maintaining a healthy body weight before treatment may improve the chances of retrieving a good number of healthy eggs.
Dr Sandeep Talwar, Fertility Specialist at Nova IVF Fertility, East of Kailash, Delhi, adds that women aged 29–30 generally have a favourable ovarian reserve, increasing the chances of retrieving good-quality eggs in a single stimulation cycle. However, you should always consult a fertility specialist early on for personalised guidance and informed decision-making.
“Egg freezing is an investment in future fertility, and early planning often offers better reproductive options later in life,” he tells indianexpress.com.
While egg freezing cannot guarantee a future pregnancy, experts say freezing eggs at a younger age, when egg quality is generally higher, can improve future fertility options.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.