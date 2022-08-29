scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

‘I accept that I am feeling anxious’: Kriti Sanon on how she manages anxiety; expert shares some tips

"Letting family know how they can help you during anxiety will make you feel more calm and at peace with yourself ," says Dr Roma Kumar

Kriti-Sanon-The actor believes that letting it out is important during anxiety (Source: Kriti Sanon / Instagram)

Anxiety is a psychological condition wherein a person feels persistently stressed and fearful about everyday situations. It can also, often, make a person feel restless and tense. While experiencing anxiety in certain situations is considered normal, it must be treated if it is recurring. Also, experts stress that during the pandemic, episodes of anxiety and panic attacks increased which, in turn, impacted everyday life, personality, and even physical health.

Recently, Kriti Sanon also opened up about battling anxiety in a YouTube video. “Firstly, I accept that I am feeling anxious. I talk to people who are close to me. I also journal sometimes; so I write down what I am feeling. It is nice if you just put it out, in case you do not want to talk to someone,” she said, adding that “life is big and you don’t need to be anxious about little things.”

Calling anxiety “a normal part of life”, Dr Roma Kumar, co-founder and chief psychologist at Emotionally said, “People, sometimes, experience prolonged periods of anxiety that can affect their social, work, or personal lives.” ­­­

How does anxiety manifest itself?

“People with anxiety may anticipate disaster and may be overly concerned about money, health, family, work, or other issues. They find it difficult to control their worry. They may worry more than what seems warranted about actual events (having a sense of impending danger, panic or doom) or may expect the worst even when there is no apparent reason for concern,” Dr Kumar told indianexpress.com.

What impact does it have?

Anxiety might affect you physically, as well as mentally. It’s not always easy to recognise when anxiety is the reason you’re feeling or acting differently. Certain situations can also trigger symptoms. “For some people, job interviews cause high levels of anxiety, for instance. However, this type of anxiety, which people may refer to as situational, is usually temporary. At times, people can struggle with physical symptoms such as stomach aches and headaches, too,” she elucidated.

Some people may even experience feeling nervous, irritable, or on edge. They might have an increased heart rate, or breathing rapidly (hyperventilation), sweating, and/or trembling and feeling weak or tired. They could also be having difficulty concentrating, trouble sleeping and/or experiencing gastrointestinal (GI) problems

What can a person do to deal with it?

  • Maintaining a positive attitude and making an effort to replace negative thoughts with positive ones is very helpful. Accepting that you cannot control everything is also very helpful in calming yourself.
  • Try to introspect and reflect on what triggers your anxiety. Journaling when stressed or anxious, and looking for a pattern can assist you in understanding your triggers.
  • When you experience anxiety, try to practice yoga, listen to music, meditate, get a massage, or learn relaxation techniques. Stepping back from the problem helps clear the head.
  • Try to eat well-balanced meals and not skip any meals. Limit alcohol and caffeine, as they can aggravate anxiety and trigger panic attacks.
  • Focus on getting enough sleep as the body needs rest. Deep breathing is very helpful.
  • One can get involved in activities like gardening/cooking. Volunteering or finding another way to be active in your community, will create a support network and gives you a break from everyday stress.
What can friends and family do to help?

    • Talking to someone you trust, telling friends and family that you’re feeling overwhelmed, and letting them know how they can help you will make you feel more calm and at peace with yourself. Instead of aiming for perfection, which isn’t possible, be proud of however close you get.
    • Talk to a physician or therapist for professional help if you feel very anxious and unable to function.

