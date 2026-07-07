Kriti Sanon shares why she chose to freeze her eggs while filming Mimi; fertility expert weighs in

Kriti Sanon froze her eggs when she was shooting for Mimi (Images: Frepeik, Instagram/Kritisanon)

For Mimi, Kriti Sanon had to gain a significant amount of weight to portray a surrogate mother. And it was during the film’s two-month shooting break that she made a decision she is proud of: to freeze her eggs.

Speaking to Karishma Mehta on her podcast, the actor revealed the experience, calling it one of the best decisions she has made.

“I’m saying this for the first time. I froze my eggs. Very smartly, I did it during that time when I had to gain weight for Mimi. So it makes you bloat, and I spoke to someone who told me this is the best thing that you can do for yourself (if you can). It’s the best gift that you can give yourself,” Kriri said.