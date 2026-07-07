Kriti Sanon shares why she chose to freeze her eggs while filming Mimi; fertility expert weighs in

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
For Mimi, Kriti Sanon had to gain a significant amount of weight to portray a surrogate mother. And it was during the film’s two-month shooting break that she made a decision she is proud of: to freeze her eggs.
Speaking to Karishma Mehta on her podcast, the actor revealed the experience, calling it one of the best decisions she has made.
“I’m saying this for the first time. I froze my eggs. Very smartly, I did it during that time when I had to gain weight for Mimi. So it makes you bloat, and I spoke to someone who told me this is the best thing that you can do for yourself (if you can). It’s the best gift that you can give yourself,” Kriri said.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Kriti said the break from work made it the right time for the procedure. “I had two months of no shoot. All I’m supposed to do is gain weight, and this is a film on surrogacy. Let me just do it.”
She also recalled the physical and emotional effects of the hormone injections. “There’s a point when you feel almost hormonally disrupted. Almost like a pregnant woman—your mood swings are going off the charts. I’m glad that I did because I don’t want to have that in my head.”
Kriti was around 29 when she froze her eggs, the same age bracket which many fertility exeprts call ideal for egg freezing.
According to Dr Rita Modi, Senior IVF Consultant at Motherhood Fertility and IVF, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, the late 20s are generally a favourable time for egg freezing because both egg quality and quantity are usually better than at older ages.
“For women aged 29–30 years who are considering egg freezing, this is generally a favourable time because both egg quality and quantity are usually better than at older ages. However, the decision should be based on individual health, reproductive goals, and medical advice rather than age alone.”
After Sanon said she underwent the procedure while gaining weight for Mimi, many people have wondered whether body weight affects egg freezing. According to fertility experts, it does—but the goal is not to gain weight. Instead, maintaining a healthy body weight before treatment may improve outcomes.
“Being underweight or overweight can affect hormone balance, ovarian response to stimulation, egg quality, and even the safety of the procedure,” Dr Modi explains while adding that maintaining a healthy body weight before treatment may improve the chances of retrieving a good number of healthy eggs.
“A balanced diet, regular exercise, and managing any underlying medical conditions can help optimise outcomes,” she adds while recommending consulting a fertility specialist early on for personalised guidance and informed decision-making.
View this post on Instagram
Dr Sandeep Talwar, Fertility Specialist at Nova IVF Fertility, East of Kailash, Delhi, explains that women aged 29–30 generally have a favourable ovarian reserve, increasing the chances of retrieving good-quality eggs in a single stimulation cycle.
“Before starting the process, it is important to undergo a fertility assessment, including ovarian reserve testing and an ultrasound, to individualise treatment.
He also echoes Dr Modi’s advise on maintaining a healthy body weight, while adding that “being underweight or overweight may affect ovarian response to stimulation and the number of eggs retrieved.”
“Egg freezing is an investment in future fertility, and early planning often offers better reproductive options later in life.”
While egg freezing cannot guarantee a future pregnancy, experts say freezing eggs at a younger age, when egg quality is generally higher, can improve future fertility options.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.