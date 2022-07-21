scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Kristen Bell on how husband Dax Shepard helped cure her mastitis; know more about the condition

"Mastitis is inflammation of breast tissue usually involving infection and pain," Dr Shweta Mendiratta said

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 21, 2022 6:20:42 pm
Kristen Bell, Dax ShepardShepard sucked out whatever was blocking her duct and spat it into a mug. (Source: Kristen Bell/Instagram)

American actor Kristen Bell recently expressed her gratitude towards actor-husband Dax Shepard for helping cure her mastitis – the infection she had acquired while nursing their younger daughter Delta.

“One time I was particularly grateful for Dax was when I was breastfeeding our second girl and got mastitis. I’d had it before with my first daughter and learnt how dangerous it can get. It can go septic,” she said, aceshowbiz.com reported.

Detailing the incident, Bell revealed, “I was standing in the shower trying all the homoeopathic things but they didn’t work. We were away from home so I couldn’t see a doctor. Our daughter wasn’t latching well and preferred the bottle. So I pulled down my shirt and turned to Dax and said, ‘I’m going to need you to take care of this’.”

Next, Shepard sucked out whatever was blocking her duct and spat it into a mug. “I woke up the next morning and it was gone. I’m glad I have a husband who would step up to the plate and do what needed to be done.”

kristen bell, mastitis To prevent the occurrence of mastitis, Dr Mendiratta suggested “draining each breast completely while breastfeeding” (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Explaining the condition, Dr Shweta Mendiratta, Senior Consultant Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad, said, “Mastitis is inflammation of breast tissue usually involving infection and pain.”

Causes

According to the expert, it is usually caused by infection of breast tissue due to blocked milk duct, and is more common among breastfeeding mothers.

“It can, however, occur among women who aren’t breastfeeding, too. A blocked milk duct causes the infection to seep in,” Dr Mendiratta said.

Symptoms

Here are some common symptoms of mastitis, according to the expert.

*Breast swelling or lump
*Breast pain
*Rise in skin temperature above the lump
*Fever along with generalised weakness

Prevention and treatment

To prevent the occurrence of mastitis, Dr Mendiratta suggested “draining each breast completely while breastfeeding”.

Additionally, proper latching and positioning would also help prevent the infection, she added.

“Appropriate dose and duration of antibiotics and pain relievers would treat mastitis and also prevent complications like breast abscess,” she concluded.

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

