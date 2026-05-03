Coffee, treadmills, and 4 AM: Kris Jenner reveals the morning routine behind her billionaire empire

What does a billionaire entrepreneur’s morning look like? Kris Jenner spilt the beans on a recent episode of the Burnout podcast, and we took notes. “It’s essential for me. Like, this morning, I woke up at 4.30 am. I have my coffee, then I work out with a trainer. Or I get on a treadmill, or I do Pilates,” she said, adding, “I felt like I was getting ahead of the game all day long. I felt like I had extra hours in the day that nobody else had, that nobody had figured this out.”

Jenner also said she is much more aware in the morning than at any other time of day. “That’s when I work the best,” said the businesswoman.