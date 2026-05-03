Coffee, treadmills, and 4 AM: Kris Jenner reveals the morning routine behind her billionaire empire

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What does a billionaire entrepreneur’s morning look like? Kris Jenner spilt the beans on a recent episode of the Burnout podcast, and we took notes. “It’s essential for me. Like, this morning, I woke up at 4.30 am. I have my coffee, then I work out with a trainer. Or I get on a treadmill, or I do Pilates,” she said, adding, “I felt like I was getting ahead of the game all day long. I felt like I had extra hours in the day that nobody else had, that nobody had figured this out.”
Jenner also said she is much more aware in the morning than at any other time of day. “That’s when I work the best,” said the businesswoman.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
According to fitness expert Garima Goyal, this blend of early rising, disciplined movement, and active engagement with everyday tasks keeps her energy levels high, helps ward off fatigue and disease, and supports both physical and mental resilience.
Goyal also added that such habits improve circulation, reduce inflammation, maintain insulin sensitivity, and protect cognitive health, all of which contribute to a long and healthy life even in advanced age.
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Dr Swarup Swaraj Pal, Chief CVTS surgeon, Cardiovascular and Thoracic, MICS, Trauma and Transplant surgeon, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai had a contrasting view and mentioned that waking up at 4 am may not directly affect your nervous system unless it aligns with your natural sleep cycle and total rest. “The nervous system functions best when it receives consistent, restorative sleep of 7–8 hours, regardless of whether you wake up earlier or later,” he said.
For some, rising at 4 or 5 am allows for a calm start, reduced stress, and time for exercise or mindfulness, which can benefit brain and nerve health. However, if waking up early cuts into your sleep time, it can backfire, leading to fatigue, irritability, and poor focus, which strains the nervous system. “On the other hand, waking up at 7 am after adequate sleep can support better recovery, memory consolidation, and hormonal balance,” said Dr Pal.
Experts urge that the quality and regularity of sleep matter more than the exact time you wake up. Hence, it’s best to choose a schedule that ensures complete rest. “So, ensure that you complete 7-8 hours of sleep,” reiterated Dr Pal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.