Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker try IVF for a baby? All you need to know about the procedure

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are ready to expand their blended family. The couple got engaged last year, and in a new clip from their upcoming Hulu show ‘The Kardashians‘ they teased hospital visits and a possible IVF procedure.

Amid all this, another short-lived clip had emerged — which has since been deleted — which had Kourtney, 42, talking about the struggles she has been facing with IVF. She hinted at possible weight gain and early menopause because of it.

According to a Cosmopolitan report, the eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters told her mother Kris Jenner in the clip that it “hasn’t been the most amazing experience”, adding that the treatment made her gain weight, leading to a lot of online trolling.

“I’m like, it’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re going through… The medication that they’ve been giving me, they put me into menopause. Literally into menopause,” she purportedly said.

While a small amount of weight gain and bloating is not unheard of, something that even Chrissy Teigen had opened up about in the past, going into menopause because of IVF procedure is not that common.

To understand more about it, we reached out to Dr Kshitiz Murdia, CEO and co-founder of Indira IVF, who said that IVF procedure can manifest itself as a set of side effects due to the medication taken. “Of them is a widespread misconception that going through IVF or other reproductive procedures can cause an early menopause. The main assumption is that because fertility medicines induce the ovaries to develop and produce 10 to 15 eggs (rather than the single egg released during natural ovulation), they may cause the body to run out of eggs sooner. This is unquestionably not true,” he explained.

Dr Murdia added that every month, the body generates 10 to 20 egg follicles in a regular cycle. “One of these follicles will become dominant and completely mature as the cycle unfolds, producing the egg that will be released that month. The remaining immature eggs will be discarded. Fertility medicines work by stimulating the follicles your body has already created, causing them to mature more quickly. This ovarian stimulation simply makes use of more eggs that would otherwise be lost during the menstrual cycle. It does not reduce your natural egg production in any manner.”

He also explained that fertility medicines have been linked to a number of symptoms that are comparable to those associated with menopause — like hot flashes, weight gain, and mood swings. “Studies on whether IVF can cause menopause is limited and unproven.”

“Menopause strikes most females between the ages of 40 and 55. When they have gone 12 months without having a menstrual cycle, they are said to have attained menopause.”

As far as weight gain is concerned, the doctor said IVF may slow down one’s metabolism or affect how the body controls and uses energy. It may also stimulate food cravings, which can lead to eating excessively fatty or sugary meals, leading to weight gain.

“It’s crucial to remember this weight increase is generally little and the growth is considerably less for most women. Water retention is the most common cause of IVF weight gain. One may notice their weight varies more throughout an IVF cycle. Once they stop being under medication, they can again lose weight quickly,” the expert concluded.

