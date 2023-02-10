Kourtney Kardashian sparks backlash over health gummies for vaginal health; calls it ‘sweet treat’

American TV personality Kourtney Kardashian Barker has been a part of the wellness industry for a while now, but her latest launch under Lemme Purr — a vitamin and supplement line — which is a pineapple gummy designed to “target vaginal health and pH levels that support freshness and taste” has not gone down too well with many on social media.

“Your ‘pussy’ is going to love this…Meet Lemme Purr: our new vaginal health gummy! Vaginal health is such an important part of a woman’s overall well-being (and not talked about enough) which is why we are so excited to launch this! Give your vagina the sweet treat it deserves (and turn it into a sweet treat). You know what they say…you are what you eat. We combined real pineapple and vitamin C with the power of clinically-studied SNZ 1969™ probiotics to target vaginal health and pH levels that support freshness and taste,” the advertisement, which featured Kourtney, read.

But social media users were not impressed.

“This makes no sense,” one wrote, while another commented that it encourages people to market unnecessary products. “Another example of marketing unnecessary projects to women to make them feel insecure enough to buy it,” the user added.

One another commented, “These are not necessary! Not everything about women’s bodies is wrong”. Yet another mentioned, “This is ridiculous. It’s not supposed to smell or taste sweet. If it does something is wrong. Don’t buy into this nonsense!”

In fact, even a gynaecologist took to the social media site and wrote, “I’m a gynecologist. This ain’t it. Stop giving your money away. You do not need this.”

As such, to understand more about gummies and whether the ‘smell’ of the vagina actually needs to be altered, or can be altered in the first place, we reached out to experts. Find out what they had to say.

The human vagina is inhabited by over 50 species of microbes, of which the lactobacilli are the most common and abundant ones, said Dr Sujit Ash, consultant, gynecology and obstetrics, P D Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Khar.

“These lactobacilli, as commensals, maintain a lower pH and produce antimicrobial substances like lactic acid, bacteriocin-like substances, and hydrogen peroxide. Various scenarios can offset these bacteria such as cyclical changes in hormones, sex, use of chemical-based fragrances/soaps, tight undergarments, etc., and can disrupt the normal vaginal flora and pH,” said Dr Sujit.

Every vagina has a bit of discharge that changes throughout the month, and a slight odour, which is physiological to maintain the milieu. “And this smell, taste, or discharge is different for different women, which does not mean that there is something wrong with your vagina, nor it’s something filthy. Only if there is evidence of any foul-smelling fishy discharge or the discharge changes colour (grey, green, yellow), or changes consistency (curdy discharge), treatment is indicated,” Dr Sujit told indianexpress.com.

Dr Sujit also emphasised that the vagina is a self-cleaning organ, so it takes care of itself most of the time. Agreed Dr Surabhi Siddhartha, consultant obstetrician and gynecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar and said that it’s important to recognise that the vulvar region, which contains the labia majora, labia minora, clitoris, and the vaginal entrance, is the exterior organ of the female reproductive system and that the vagina is its internal organ. “In addition to eradicating several hazardous microorganisms, the fluid produced by the vulva and vagina also keeps the vaginal pH stable,” said Dr Surabhi.

Additionally, Dr Sujit also that one should remember that any infection will need antimicrobials, be it antibacterial or antifungal treatment, to cure it, along with a visit to your gynecologist. “So, note that gummies play no role when it comes to vaginal odour and vaginal freshness,” Dr Sujit said.

