Know why you need to add the exotic dragon fruit to your diet

This beautiful-looking fruit is a hit among both foodies and health-conscious people, owing to its superpowers and several health benefits. If you are wondering if you should add this to your diet, here is what you need to know. Read on.

About the fruit

Dragon fruit is also known as ‘pitahaya’ or strawberry pear. It is a tropical fruit that is liked for its bright skin and a pulp that is dotted with black seeds. Sometimes, it is also referred to as cactus fruit, dragon pearl fruit and pitaya. It is said that the fruit belongs to the cactus family, given that it has a spiky exterior. Native to southeast Asia, it grows in parts of the Caribbean and Hawaii today.

The benefits

The fruit has a high nutritional value, with everything from protein, fat, carbohydrates, fiber, iron, magnesium, vitamins C and E in it.

* It is believed that it improves the immune system, as it is rich in flavonoids and antioxidants. Also, it is said to be a better source of vitamin C than carrots.

* The fruit also helps with diabetes. given that it is a rich source of fiber. The natural fiber helps maintain normal blood sugar. Additionally, experts say that by reducing the oxidative stress, it helps with insulin resistance in type 2 diabetes.

* Also, it helps improve the health of the heart by decreasing bad cholesterol and increasing good cholesterol. It is said that the prominent seeds have omega fatty acids that improve cardiovascular function.

* The fruit also promotes gut health. It contains prebiotics that can improve the balance of good bacteria in the gut.

How to eat it

It is so beautiful to look at that you might need help understanding it. The key is to find a fruit that has ripened. Go for the bright red ones, and not the green ones. But remember, too many spots can indicate that it is overripe. Use a knife and cut it into half. Next, scoop out the pulp with a spoon and add it to salads, drinks, smoothies or yogurt. You can also make little cubes and give it a proper shape, so as to make the preparation appear more delectable.

