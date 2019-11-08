Know what to eat and avoid if you have eczema

Those who suffer from skin eczema must know that there are many things that can trigger and complicate it. For the uninitiated, eczema is an itchy inflammation of the skin that causes it to become patchy, red, itchy, cracked, inflamed and rough. Which is why, it is important for the affected person to know everything about food allergies, sensitivities and intolerance to keep the condition under control.

There are some foods that absolutely do not sit well, and must be avoided. Then there are some that can soothe the skin and provide relief. If you are seeking answers, here’s what we have for you.

What is eczema diet?

Simply put, the eczema diet refers to foods that one should consume to prevent the condition from flaring. This has to be done religiously because if ignored, the condition can worsen, leading to other problems as well.

As such, have foods that fight inflammation in the body. Consume plenty of fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, sardines. These are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Foods rich in pro-biotics — like yogurt, miso soup, and other fermented foods and drinks — can also help. They promote gut health and facilitate digestion. Foods high in inflammation-fighting flavonoids such as apples, broccoli, cherries, spinach, etc., can also stop the condition from worsening.

While these foods are not known to reverse the condition altogether, they can control the severity of the condition.

Foods to avoid

Eliminate some common foods from your diet as these can trigger a flare-up, including foods that have a high content of added sugar, such as sweetened beverages and sweets. Experts say that the triggers happen a few hours after the food is consumed. If you are suffering from eczema, instead of eliminating foods totally, check with your doctor first. They might look at your medical history and prescribe a diet chart.

Other trigger foods may include: dairy products, eggs, some types of nuts, gluten or wheat, among others.

What causes eczema?

It should be known that eczema is not contagious. While specific causes are unknown, it is believed that the condition is a result of a combination of genetic and environmental factors.