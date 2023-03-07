If you enjoy mint chutney with your meals, we have some healthy news for you

In many Indian households, meals are incomplete without condiments like chutney. As such, from east to west and north to south, people consume a variety of chutneys in a myriad of flavours including sweet, sour, tangy, and spicy. But did you know that condiments, which are best known to enhance the flavour of food, actually provide a lot of health benefits, too?

Lovneet Batra, a nutritionist, also highlighted the importance and role of condiments in our diets in an Instagram post. “Adding condiments to your meals is a great way to enhance flavour and potentially provide health benefits too,” she wrote, adding that sauces and other condiments available in the market are not really healthy.

“I am always against the use of sauces because the store-bought, packaged item is laced with fat, sugar and salt which can lead to side effects like obesity, inflammation and acidity when consumed excessively,” she wrote further, suggesting to swap ketchup with mint chutney, a ‘healthy’ alternative which adds both flavour and benefits.

As such, she even shared the benefits of the mint chutney, which can be made with a few ingredients such as fresh mint leaves, coriander leaves, ginger and garlic.

*Helps relieve indigestion: Mint (pudina) is loaded with phytonutrients and antioxidants that are found to work wonders for digestion. Menthol present in this herb activates the secretion of bile salts and acids into the digestive tract. It also acts on the smooth muscles of the stomach and aids in reducing the gas caused due to indigestion.

*Mitigates skin problems: Mint leaves contain high levels of salicylic acid, known to combat acne and blemishes

*Relieves menstrual water retention: Due to its diuretic activity, mint leaves help to relieve fluid retention, plus the anti-inflammatory properties of mint help in reducing any inflammation in your stomach.

*Shows anti-gout effect: Mint extracts inhibit xanthine oxidase, an enzyme involved in the formation of uric acid, as well as in generating oxidative stress that contributes to the pathophysiology of the disease.

Preety Tyagi, Health Coach, Founder of MY22BMI shared that both coriander and mint leaves are known to aid digestion. “They help in improving the gut function which, in turn, improves the overall functioning of the body,” said Tyagi.

What else?

It helps in boosting one’s immune system

The chutney contains lime juice or amla, or green mango, which are all great excellent sources of vitamin C and help in boosting our immune system.

Eliminates inflammation

This chutney helps in eliminating inflammation from the body and leaves the body feeling much more healthier and stronger from within.

Relieves nausea

Mint leaves help in reliving nausea and reduce the feeling of heartburn. “The greens used in this chutney are excellent in promoting oral health and relieving issues of bad breath,” said Tyagi.

