scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 01, 2022
Must Read

KL Rahul undergoes sports hernia surgery; know more about the condition

Dr Brahm Datt Pathak explains that sports hernia is caused by "excessive/overuse of lower abdominal muscles" in sports such as soccer, football, wrestling, etc

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 1, 2022 3:50:42 pm
KL RahulKL Rahul shared about his surgery on social media (Source: KL Rahul/Instagram)

Indian cricketer KL Rahul recently underwent surgery for sports hernia in Germany. Taking to Instagram to share a health update with his followers, the Indian opener and vice-captain wrote, “Hello everyone. It’s been a tough couple of weeks but the surgery was successful.”

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

He added that he is healing and recovering. “My road to recovery has begun. Thank you for your messages and prayers.”

Take a look at his post here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@klrahul) 

What is sports hernia?

According to Dr Brahm Datt Pathak, Director General Surgery, Fortis Escorts Hospital Faridabad, sports hernia is a hernia of the lower-middle abdomen, near the pubic bone. It is mainly characterised by severe pain and a bulge in your groin area.

ALSO READ |Miscarriages and summer: Experts decode the link

“Despite its name, there’s no true hernia involved in a sports hernia. Medical professionals consequently prefer to use the term athletic pubalgia, but it’s also known as sportsman’s hernia and Gilmore’s groin,” according to WebMD.

Causes

Dr Pathak explains that sports hernia is caused by “excessive/overuse of lower abdominal muscles” in sports such as soccer, football, wrestling, etc. These sports involve twisting your pelvis, leading the soft tissue of the lower abdomen to tear.

Some other causes, according to WebMD, include:

*Forceful and repeated hip movements.
*Weak abdominal muscles.
*Vigorous and unsafe hip exercises.
*Lack of proper sports conditioning.

ALSO READ |Do you sleep with lights on? Here’s how it may affect your health

Prevention and treatment

To prevent the occurrence of sports hernia, Dr Pathak suggested “proper warm-up exercises and avoiding the overuse of a particular muscle.”

He added: “Treatment is by mesh repair or open surgery or, preferably laparoscopic/endoscopic technique.”

In January 2020, Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, too, underwent a successful sports hernia surgery in London.

Best of Express Premium
Explained: What unchanged small savings rates mean for banks, saversPremium
Explained: What unchanged small savings rates mean for banks, savers
Fadnavis stunned, but BJP clear about reasons, kept Eknath Shinde in loopPremium
Fadnavis stunned, but BJP clear about reasons, kept Eknath Shinde in loop
Don’t ignore the services sectorPremium
Don’t ignore the services sector
With Shinde in seat, BJP defangs Uddhav, next stop BMCPremium
With Shinde in seat, BJP defangs Uddhav, next stop BMC
More Premium Stories >>

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Queen Pangke Tabora, Queen Pangke Tabora swims with students, Shelah Candado, Jennica Secuya, Meryll Louise Reque, mermaid, mermaiding class in Philippines with Queen Pangke Tabora, images of Queen Pangke Tabora with her students while swimming in mermaid costumes.
Fin-tastic! Growing ‘mermaiding’ subculture makes a splash
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 01: Latest News
Advertisement