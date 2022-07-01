KL Rahul undergoes sports hernia surgery; know more about the condition

Indian cricketer KL Rahul recently underwent surgery for sports hernia in Germany. Taking to Instagram to share a health update with his followers, the Indian opener and vice-captain wrote, “Hello everyone. It’s been a tough couple of weeks but the surgery was successful.”

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

He added that he is healing and recovering. “My road to recovery has begun. Thank you for your messages and prayers.”

Take a look at his post here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@klrahul)

What is sports hernia?

According to Dr Brahm Datt Pathak, Director General Surgery, Fortis Escorts Hospital Faridabad, sports hernia is a hernia of the lower-middle abdomen, near the pubic bone. It is mainly characterised by severe pain and a bulge in your groin area.

ALSO READ | Miscarriages and summer: Experts decode the link

“Despite its name, there’s no true hernia involved in a sports hernia. Medical professionals consequently prefer to use the term athletic pubalgia, but it’s also known as sportsman’s hernia and Gilmore’s groin,” according to WebMD.

Causes

Dr Pathak explains that sports hernia is caused by “excessive/overuse of lower abdominal muscles” in sports such as soccer, football, wrestling, etc. These sports involve twisting your pelvis, leading the soft tissue of the lower abdomen to tear.

Some other causes, according to WebMD, include:

*Forceful and repeated hip movements.

*Weak abdominal muscles.

*Vigorous and unsafe hip exercises.

*Lack of proper sports conditioning.

Prevention and treatment

To prevent the occurrence of sports hernia, Dr Pathak suggested “proper warm-up exercises and avoiding the overuse of a particular muscle.”

He added: “Treatment is by mesh repair or open surgery or, preferably laparoscopic/endoscopic technique.”

In January 2020, Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, too, underwent a successful sports hernia surgery in London.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!