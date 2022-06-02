KK was seen sweating profusely at Kolkata concert; is there a link between perspiration and heart attack?

Singer KK, who enthralled an entire generation with his melodious voice, passed away recently, after suffering a heart attack following a live performance in Kolkata. In the videos from the concert, now viral on social media, one can see a visibly sweating KK feeling the heat on stage. According to many reports, he even asked organisers to dim the spotlights.

In one of the videos, the singer could also be seen wiping his face with a hand towel as he asked about the ventilation at the venue. Take a look.

“Excessive sweating can be a clear indication of a heart attack, especially if the person leads a desk-bound lifestyle,” Dr Anand Kumar Pandey, Director and Senior Consultant- Cardiology, Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital said.

Explaining the link between the two, he said: “At the time of heart attack, your heart slows down and it becomes difficult to circulate blood through the body. It actually happens when the coronary artery gets blocked and breaks down the supply of oxygen-rich blood to the heart muscle. Therefore, the body uses extra energy to pump blood and cool itself down, which makes you sweat.”

You shouldn’t ignore excessive sweating if it is “more than usual, especially when you aren’t doing exercise as it can be an early warning alert of heart diseases“. In such a situation, the expert suggested keeping your body temperature down.

Other precautionary measures

*Avoid smoking or consuming tobacco.

*Do at least 30 to 60 minutes of activity daily.

*Eat a heart-healthy diet.

*Maintain a healthy weight.

*Get good quality sleep.

*Manage stress.

*Get regular health screenings.

