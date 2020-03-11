Why you should include kiwi in your diet

Kiwi fruit is a good source of antioxidants. (Source: File Photo) Kiwi fruit is a good source of antioxidants. (Source: File Photo)

A lot of stress is given on eating local and seasonal, but it is equally necessary to include other healthy food options in one’s diet as such foods also have the ability to fight diseases, and at times, even prevent them. Highlighting this aspect, lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho recently shared a post on why kiwi should be a part of one’s diet.

He captioned the post, “This may not be seasonal or local, but when it comes to DNA repair abilities, this fruit has it all …yes we much be as seasonal and local as we can, but when there is a problem in the body that needs to be fixed …we explore beyond …the incredible scientific research behind this humble fruit is mind blowing.”

He went on to add how the fruit has “DNA repair abilities”. “What destroys our DNA? Too much sun exposure and sun damage, smoking, passive smoking, sheesha, cancer, chemo, radiation, heavy drugs, poor environment, pollution, pesticides. This is one such fruit that can help if someone has symptoms or even for prevention,” he mentioned.

Here are other benefits of the fruit that you should know about

It is a good source of vitamin C and antioxidants which helps boost the immune system that helps ward off diseases.

Kiwis also help manage blood pressure. A 2014-study found that owing to the presence of bioactive substances in the fruit, three kiwis a day can lower blood pressure — which is more than one apple a day. In the long-term, this could mean a lowered risk for cardiovascular conditions caused by high blood pressure, like strokes or heart attacks.

Kiwis are also known to be helpful in reducing blood clotting. As per a study from the University of Oslo, the risk of blood clotting was lowered by having two to three kiwis a day. The fruit also helped reduce the amount of fat in the blood.

