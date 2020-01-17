From using iron kadhai to reducing plastic use: Simple kitchen rules to maintain good health

Stick to these simple kitchen tips and say hello to good health. (Source: File Photo) Stick to these simple kitchen tips and say hello to good health. (Source: File Photo)

One’s health is made in the kitchen, and it is not always about eating nutritious food — everything the kitchen space consists of plays a role. To break it down for you, from kitchen utensils to how often your food is reheated, everything counts. Talking more about such basic things that often go unnoticed in the kitchen but play an essential role when it comes to one’s health and well-being, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared a post.

She captioned the post, “The size of our waist is inversely proportional to the size/importance of our kitchens – The utensils that you use to cook, the wrapping that you store your food in and the method you use to reheat food can all affect your micro-nutrient status, especially that of Iron, Calcium, Zinc and even vitamins like B12, folic acid, etc. Micro-nutrient deficiencies can lead to imbalances in hormones, irritability, constipation, etc, all of which can make weight loss an elusive dream. So, if you want sustainable health and weight loss, this is where it all begins.”

Diwekar, who is also the author of the recently-released book, The 12-week Fitness Project, further added that three simple rules can make all the difference. These are:

*Reduce plastic

*Bring back the iron kadhai

*Heat, don’t microwave

She further said, “In fact, if you look around, you will notice that waists were slimmer when our kitchens were larger. Now we have homes with bathrooms larger than kitchens because intuitively the real estate market knows that people are spending more time in their toilets than in their kitchens.”

Here’s how these steps matter

Reduce plastic

We do our bit and for less or no plastic use and carry paper or cloth bags when we go shopping. But we do the same when it comes to our kitchen space? Switch to bar soaps instead of plastic-packaged liquids for utensil-cleaning, buy in bulk, have reusable containers, use cloth bags for grocery shopping, invest in metal or glass straws, and use steel utensils.

Iron kadhai

Cast iron utensils are known to distribute heat evenly, which means they are best for cooking all types of foods. It is also advisable to cook food in iron vessels as it helps fight iron deficiency anaemia, which is a prominent health issue faced by many women and men. Iron gets mixed with the food being cooked, making it a healthy meal. It is also good for health as it uses less oil for cooking.

Heat, don’t microwave

Some foods tend to become toxic when reheated in microwaves as their chemical composition changes. Certain bacteria-prone reheated foods tend to have higher risk of causing sickness when these bacterial cells survive.

