Monday, August 09, 2021
‘Pretty traumatic’: Kit Harington opens up on ‘periods of depression’, fighting alcoholism

The actor said he initially felt like "there's no way out, that's just who you are"

Updated: August 9, 2021 7:17:17 pm
kit haringtonKit Harington and wife Rose Leslie recently became parents to a baby boy. (Source: AP/file)

Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington said he had to overcome “some pretty horrible stuff” with respect to his mental health. And this included battling alcoholism.

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, the 34-year-old actor shared he initially felt like “there’s no way out, that’s just who you are.” “And getting sober is the process of going, ‘No, I can change,’…the idea that I could make this huge fundamental change in who I was and how I went about my life,” he was quoted as saying.

Harington previously stayed at the Privé-Swiss retreat in Connecticut in May 2019, where he was treated for “mainly alcohol”. “Things that have happened to me since Thrones ended, and that were happening during Thrones, were of a pretty traumatic nature,” he added.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
The Eternals actor also went through “periods of real depression“, he revealed. “But I definitely don’t want to be seen as a martyr or special. I’ve been through something, it’s my stuff. If it helps someone, that’s good,” he added. His condition also took a toll on his marriage with Rose Leslie, he shared.

Harington, who welcomed a baby boy with Leslie in February this year, said the first three months of fatherhood were “kind of a hell”. “There’s something about having a child that is the most physically draining thing. My hat goes off to any single parent… I don’t know how you do it. Because it’s more exhausting than everything I did on Thrones.”

The new father said he is now a happy and sober man. “I have a child and my relationship is brilliant… I’m a very, very happy, content, sober man.”

