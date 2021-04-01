Kirron Kher diagnosed with multiple myeloma: All you need to know about this type of blood cancer

Actor and BJP MP from Chandigarh Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma and is currently undergoing treatment for the same in Mumbai.

Actor and husband Anupam Kher confirmed the same in a social media post.

“Just so that rumours don’t get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She’s always been a fighter and takes things head on,” Anupam wrote.

“She’s all heart and that’s why she has so many people that love her. So keep sending your love to her, in your prayers and in your hearts,” he added.

What is multiple myeloma?

Blood cancer accounts for eight per cent of all new cases of cancer diagnosed in India. Of all types of blood cancers, the three most common types that affect the Indian population are lymphoma, leukemia and multiple myeloma, said Dr Sunil Bhat, director and clinical lead, Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and Blood and Marrow Transplantation, Mazumdar Shaw Cancer Centre, Narayana Health City. While lymphomas and leukemia affect adults and children both, myeloma is a relatively common condition that affects adults.

Blood cancer occurs due to malignancies in the development of blood cells. Depending on the type of blood cancer, patients may have different symptoms, treatments, and prognoses.

Also known as Kahler’s disease, multiple myeloma starts in the bone marrow when plasma cells (a type of blood cell) begin to grow uncontrollably. As the cells grow, they compromise the immune system and impair the production and function of white and red blood cells causing bone disease, organ damage, and anemia among other conditions, as per Dr Bhat.

Symptoms

The common warning signs are unexplained fever for more than three weeks, unexplained weight loss, swelling in the neck or abdomen, pain in the bones, severe thirst, unexplained gum bleeding or excessive bleeding.

Risk factors

Experts aren’t sure what causes multiple myeloma. But you’re more likely to get it if you’re older than 65, family history, exposed to radiation, overweight or obese, or have had contact with chemicals used in rubber manufacturing, woodworking, or firefighting; or in herbicides, as per WebMD.

Treatment

State-of-the-art treatment modalities like targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and bone marrow transplantation have revolutionised the management of blood cancer and provide hope for a long-term cure in deadly diseases. ‘Doctors grade multiple myeloma cases as high, intermediate, or standard risk, based on genes in the tumours,’ as per WebMD.

