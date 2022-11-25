Kim Kardashian travels with a ‘cup in the backseat of the car’ due to her ‘pee anxiety’

On the season finale of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian got candid about her “pee anxiety” which is, basically, her frequent need to pee while she travels or prepares for big events. During the days leading up to her walking at the Balenciaga Couture Show in Paris, she found herself experiencing anxiety which presented itself as a frequent need to visit the washroom. “I guess that nervous energy is kinda good. I just peed, like, three times, and I hope my pee anxiety does not get the best of me,” she said.

But Kim seems to have figured out a way to address her concerns as she is always prepared for a bathroom emergency. “I travel with a cup in the backseat of the car with a Ziploc, and wet wipes,” she admitted.

But, not everyone is impressed with Kim’s emergency solutions as the SKIMS founder revealed that her habit once nauseated Kris Jenner, her mother. “My mom almost threw up when she drove me to Palm Springs. I bring like, a Thermos, and she was like, ‘I’m going to gag,” she revealed.

However, Kim isn’t the only one who experiences a frequent urge to pee leading up to a big event. Many people find themselves making several trips to the washroom whenever stressed or anxious. But, why?

“Stress and anxiety have multiple effects on the bladder. The bladder is essentially a muscular sac that tightens in response to stress, just like the rest of the body muscles, primarily due to increased adrenaline. In addition, your pelvic floor contains muscles that can contract and compress your bladder. When your body tenses, your pelvic floor and bladder may also tighten. This causes the need to urinate, and if you are frequently anxious, you may need to urinate too frequently,” explained Dr Viral Shah, Urologist, Shalby Multispeciality Hospitals, Ahmedabad.

Changing one’s diet, training one’s bladder, and performing pelvic floor exercises can help to reduce the urge to urinate (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Changing one’s diet, training one’s bladder, and performing pelvic floor exercises can help to reduce the urge to urinate (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

While it is a common occurrence, it can become a problem when one is travelling or doesn’t have access to a washroom nearby. As such, it’s crucial to know that there are a bunch of treatment options available to help you regain control.

“Changing one’s diet, training one’s bladder, and performing pelvic floor exercises can help to reduce the urge to urinate. Dealing with an overactive bladder (OAD) can lead to feelings of isolation. Local support groups and online forums can assist you in overcoming these feelings. If you have OAB, you may need to use the restroom multiple times during the night and lack of sleep increases the likelihood of developing stress, anxiety, and depression,” Dr Shah said.

He added that after being diagnosed with OAB, one may need some time to determine the effective treatments. “Gradually, sunlight, nature, and exercise are all effective anxiety and stress remedies. Spend time outdoors at least twice per week. Ensure that you continue to regularly engage in activities that you enjoy. You must remain optimistic and resilient so that you can cope and continue to look for effective solutions,” the expert said.

