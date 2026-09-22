Kim Kardashian has esophagitis; why her father’s oesophageal cancer history matters

The trailer for The Kardashians Season 8 has left internet users worried about Kim Kardashian’s health. In the clip, the 45-year-old billionaire revealed that she has been diagnosed with esophagitis. What is adding to her woes is the troublesome medical history of her father, Robert Kardashian — the prominent attorney who was part of OJ Simpson’s legal defence team — who died of oesophageal cancer in 2003 at the age of 59.

In the trailer, Kim is seen in a hospital bed, ‘worried’ when someone asks her, ‘Didn’t your father… isn’t this what he died of?’

Robert’s medical history makes Kim’s diagnosis particularly notable. Could there be a correlation between the two?

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

What is esophagitis?

Dr Shubham Vatsya, Director & Head of Department, Gastro Sciences, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, explains that esophagitis is “inflammation of the esophagus,” the food pipe that carries food from the mouth to the stomach.

“It is quite common, especially when linked to acid reflux (GERD), which affects millions of adults worldwide,” he tells indianexpress.com.

The condition can cause burning, pain and difficulty swallowing. “In otherwise healthy adults, the most common cause of esophagitis is acid reflux, where stomach acid repeatedly flows back into the food pipe and irritates its lining,’ Dr Vatsya notes.

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Other possible reasons include certain medicines such as painkillers or antibiotics that may get stuck in the esophagus, food allergies, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and obesity.

“Frequently eating large meals, spicy foods, or lying down soon after eating can also increase the risk by triggering reflux and inflammation,” the gastro specialist further adds.

What about Kim’s age? Does that play any role in diagnosis and further course of treatment?

“Being diagnosed with esophagitis at age 45 does not automatically mean the condition is more serious.,” Dr Vatsya notes.

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“However, many adults in this age group may have experienced silent or untreated reflux for years before diagnosis. This makes proper evaluation important to assess any damage and ensure timely treatment. Early intervention generally leads to better outcomes regardless of age.”

Does esophagitis mean cancer?

No. Esophagitis itself does not mean that a person has oesophageal cancer.

However, persistent, untreated reflux and inflammation can indeed cause complications over time and even “damage the lining of the esophagus” eventually.

“Over time, this may lead to ulcers, scarring, and narrowing of the food pipe, making swallowing increasingly difficult. Some patients may develop strictures, dehydration due to difficulty eating, or nutritional problems.”

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There’s also a high risk of developing “Barrett’s esophagus” — a condition in which the normal lining of the food pipe changes in response to chronic acid exposure.

Robert Kardashian died of cancer at the age of 59 in 2003 (Image: Instagram/kimkardashian) Robert Kardashian died of cancer at the age of 59 in 2003 (Image: Instagram/kimkardashian)

“Barrett’s esophagus itself is not cancer, but it is recognised as a risk factor for esophageal cancer. The overall risk remains low, but regular monitoring and effective reflux control are important.

That being said, Kim’s worry about her dad’s cancer is not completely irrelevant. “A family history of oesophageal cancer, especially in a first-degree relative such as a parent, deserves careful attention,” Dr Vatsya confirms.

However, this is only a possibility. “In someone with both esophagitis and a strong family history, doctors may recommend closer follow-up, better control of reflux symptoms, and periodic upper GI endoscopy when clinically appropriate to detect any early changes in the oesophagus.”

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Also Read | Kim Kardashian reveals she has brain aneurysm: Everything you need to know about it

What symptoms should not be ignored?

Common symptoms include persistent heartburn, a burning sensation in the chest, difficulty or pain while swallowing, and the feeling that food is getting stuck in the throat or chest.

“While many cases are mild and treatable, persistent symptoms should not be ignored as long-term inflammation can damage the esophagus.”

Treatment depends on the underlying cause and may include acid-suppressing medication, dietary and lifestyle changes, or treatment for an infection or allergy. An upper GI endoscopy may be recommended when symptoms are severe or recurrent, do not improve with treatment, or are accompanied by swallowing difficulties, bleeding or unexplained weight loss.

For people diagnosed with esophagitis, Dr Vatsya recommends smaller meals, avoiding personal reflux triggers, not lying down for two to three hours after eating, maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding smoking and excess alcohol, and taking prescribed medication correctly.

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For Kim, her father’s history may understandably make the diagnosis more worrying for the family. Medically, however, the important distinction is that esophagitis is inflammation of the food pipe, while oesophageal cancer is a separate disease. What matters is identifying the cause of the inflammation and treating persistent symptoms rather than assuming that esophagitis itself means cancer.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.