Khushi Kapoor says Irritable Bowel Syndrome is the ‘most loyal thing in her life’

Khushi Kapoor doesn’t eat much dairy. Her reason? The digestive issues that come with it are not worth the little indulgence. Giving further clarity during a fun video shot by her friend Orry, the Bollywood actor, when asked what’s the most loyal thing in her life, replied, “Irritable Bowel Syndrome” aka IBS.
According to Dr Roy Patankar, gastroenterologist and director, Zen Multispecialty Hospital, Mumbai, IBS is a common disorder affecting the large intestine, often seen in a large number of people. It is generally of 3 kinds:
While the exact cause cannot be ascertained, Dr Patankar said that having weak intestinal contractions can slow food passage and lead to hard, dry stools. In some cases, improper nerve functioning in the digestive system causes discomfort when the stomach stretches from gas or stool.
“Poorly coordinated signals between the brain and the intestines lead to unwanted changes in the digestive process, causing pain, diarrhoea, or constipation. And sometimes, stress, changes in the gut microbes, and sensitivity to certain foods like wheat, milk, citrus fruits, beans, cabbage, and aerated drinks can also lead to this condition,” he told indianexpress.com.
“If you have IBS, you will exhibit symptoms such as bloating, constipation, loss of blood in stools, alternate diarrhea, family history of gastro-intestinal cancers, harder or looser stools, fatigue, mucuos in poop, intolerance to various foods, heartburn, acidity, abdominal pain, and cramping,” said Dr Patankar.
The expert shared some valuable tips and tricks to keep IBS in check for better daily functioning:
Dr Patankar said that being under 50, family history, anxiety, and depression can trigger this condition. “People with IBS will have a poor quality of life and will often be stressed,” the expert added.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
