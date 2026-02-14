Khushi Kapoor says Irritable Bowel Syndrome is the ‘most loyal thing in her life’

Khushi Kapoor doesn’t eat much dairy. Her reason? The digestive issues that come with it are not worth the little indulgence. Giving further clarity during a fun video shot by her friend Orry, the Bollywood actor, when asked what’s the most loyal thing in her life, replied, “Irritable Bowel Syndrome” aka IBS.

According to Dr Roy Patankar, gastroenterologist and director, Zen Multispecialty Hospital, Mumbai, IBS is a common disorder affecting the large intestine, often seen in a large number of people. It is generally of 3 kinds:

IBS with constipation (IBS-C): If you have this type of IBS, your motions will be hard and lumpy.

IBS with diarrhoea (IBS-D): Here, the motion is loose and watery.

IBS with mixed bowel habits (IBS-M): There will be hard and lumpy bowel movements and loose and watery movements on the same day.

While the exact cause cannot be ascertained, Dr Patankar said that having weak intestinal contractions can slow food passage and lead to hard, dry stools. In some cases, improper nerve functioning in the digestive system causes discomfort when the stomach stretches from gas or stool.