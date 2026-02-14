Khushi Kapoor says Irritable Bowel Syndrome is the ‘most loyal thing in her life’

Stress, changes in the gut microbes, and sensitivity to certain foods like wheat, milk, citrus fruits, beans, cabbage, milk, and aerated drinks can also lead to this condition.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 14, 2026 05:30 AM IST
Khushi Kapoor has IBSKhushi Kapoor has IBS. (Source: Instagram/@khushikapoor)
Khushi Kapoor doesn’t eat much dairy. Her reason? The digestive issues that come with it are not worth the little indulgence. Giving further clarity during a fun video shot by her friend Orry, the Bollywood actor, when asked what’s the most loyal thing in her life, replied, “Irritable Bowel Syndrome” aka IBS.

According to Dr Roy Patankar, gastroenterologist and director, Zen Multispecialty Hospital, Mumbai, IBS is a common disorder affecting the large intestine, often seen in a large number of people. It is generally of 3 kinds:

  • IBS with constipation (IBS-C): If you have this type of IBS, your motions will be hard and lumpy.
  • IBS with diarrhoea (IBS-D): Here, the motion is loose and watery.
  • IBS with mixed bowel habits (IBS-M): There will be hard and lumpy bowel movements and loose and watery movements on the same day.

While the exact cause cannot be ascertained, Dr Patankar said that having weak intestinal contractions can slow food passage and lead to hard, dry stools. In some cases, improper nerve functioning in the digestive system causes discomfort when the stomach stretches from gas or stool.

“Poorly coordinated signals between the brain and the intestines lead to unwanted changes in the digestive process, causing pain, diarrhoea, or constipation. And sometimes, stress, changes in the gut microbes, and sensitivity to certain foods like wheat, milk, citrus fruits, beans, cabbage, and aerated drinks can also lead to this condition,” he told indianexpress.com.

Khushi Kapoor has IBS Khushi’s admission. (Source: Instagram/@orry)

Signs to watch out for

“If you have IBS, you will exhibit symptoms such as bloating, constipation, loss of blood in stools, alternate diarrhea, family history of gastro-intestinal cancers, harder or looser stools, fatigue, mucuos in poop, intolerance to various foods, heartburn, acidity, abdominal pain, and cramping,” said Dr Patankar.

So, what can you do?

The expert shared some valuable tips and tricks to keep IBS in check for better daily functioning:

  • Drink enough water and eat probiotics as they are good for the gut.
  • Have sesame seeds, soybean, almonds, and spinach to get enough amount of calcium.
  • Eat fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains loaded with fibre.
  • Avoid caffeine, milk, and cheese as many people with IBS are lactose intolerant.
  • Try to eat smaller meals, and record the triggers such as spicy, oily, processed, and junk foods.
  • Quit smoking and alcohol, exercise daily, stay stress-free by doing yoga or meditation, and follow a proper sleep routine.
  • Refrain from using over-the-counter medication.
ALSO READ | Khushi Kapoor on not preferring to eat dairy: ‘I have these small issues’

Dr Patankar said that being under 50, family history, anxiety, and depression can trigger this condition. “People with IBS will have a poor quality of life and will often be stressed,” the expert added.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

