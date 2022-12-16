Nutrition alert: Why khus khus or poppy seeds deserve to be on your plate

Khus khus or poppy seeds are known by various names across the country and are consumed in a variety of ways. Calling it “mother nature’s natural coolant“, nutritionist Apurva Agarwal said that it is not just great for keeping your water cool, but also boasts of a range of health benefits.

Asking everyone to include khus khus into their diets, the expert listed the many benefits of consuming these kidney-shaped seeds. Check it out.

According to Agarwal, it is a good source of mineral magnesium that our body needs for many cellular processes. “Magnesium is also involved in decreasing the levels of the stress hormone, cortisol. By reducing this hormone (owing to its magnesium content), khus khus can help with longer and deeper sleep,” she added.

As we know, khus khus is also known for its soothing and cooling effects. As such, “it helps calm all sorts of inflammation. It is specifically good at delivering relief from inflammation in both the circulatory and nervous systems,” she explained.

Additionally, these easily-available nutrient-rich seeds boost the immune system, clear acne, aid skin health and calm the mind.

“It has some exceptional benefits related to hormonal disorders like PCOD and low sperm mobility. Further, it helps in preventing urinary tract infection and provides relief from chronic body aches,” the nutritionist concluded.

Upasana Sharma, Clinical Nutritionist, Max Hospitals, Gurugram added that poppy seeds have several health benefits such as:

*Improves bone health as it is rich in calcium.

*Aids weight loss as it is low in calories and high in fibre.

*Rich iron content makes it beneficial for women. It purifies the blood and increases haemoglobin levels.

*High fibre and omega 3 make it beneficial for reducing cholesterol and promoting a healthy heart.

*High in Magnesium which controls the level of stress hormones thereby inducing good sleep.

