Khloe Kardashian reveals she had a ‘rare’ tumour removed from her face

Khloe Kardashian recently opened up about a “rare” tumour that she got removed from her face following speculations over a covering she had been wearing. “I have seen numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face with some of you wondering why I’ve been wearing one for the past few weeks,” the 38-year-old wrote on Instagram Stories.

The reality TV star revealed that after noticing a small bump on her face, she assumed it is a zit. “I decided to get it biopsied seven months after realising it was not budging,” Khloe said.

She added that two different doctors informed her that the bump on her face was “incredibly rare” for someone her age and that she needed an “immediate operation”.

“A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumour from my face,” Khloe wrote. “I called none other than Dr Garth Fisher, a dear friend of my family, and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills who I knew would take incredible care of my face.”

Expressing her gratitude to the medical expert, she informed that “all my margins appear clear and now we are onto the healing process”.

“So, here we are… you’ll continue to see my bandages and when I’m allowed, you’ll probably see a scar and an indentation in my cheek from the tumour being removed. But until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous I’m making these face bandages look,” Khloe said.

Asking everyone to do regular self-exams and annual skin checkups, she opened up about her previous experience. “At 19 years old, I had melanoma on my back, and I had surgery to remove that as well, so I am pre-composed to melanomas. Even those who are not, we should be checking all the time. I am someone who wears sunscreen every single day religiously so no one is exempt from these things. Please take this seriously and do regular self-exams as well as your annual checkups,” she concluded.

