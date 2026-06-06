‘True had 107 fever’: Khloe Kardashian recalls daughter’s health scare, losing ’50-60%’ hair volume

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A terrifying health scare turned into a harsh reality for Khloe Kardashian, who reveals the lasting impact of her daughter True’s high fever. After a fever spike reached a staggering 107 degrees last Christmas, the reality television star faced an unexpected aftermath — months later, her daughter began losing 50 to 60 per cent of her hair volume.
“My daughter had a health scare, I posted about it last Christmas, and it was so, so, so sad. True had 107 fever. I never knew that if you have such a high fever for that long, three months later, it will cause significant hair loss. Between 50-60% of her hair in volume. We took her to the doctor’s, it was most terrifying,” Khloe shared on sister Kylie Jenner’s podcast.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Shubhadeep Das, Clinical Lead & Sr Consultant – Paediatrician & Pediatric Intensivist, Narayana Hospital, Howrah, Kolkata, says that temporary hair shedding can occur after a severe illness with high fever, a condition known as telogen effluvium. “The physiological stress of infection and fever can cause more hair follicles to enter a resting phase, leading to noticeable hair loss several weeks later. In most children, this is self-limiting, and hair regrowth occurs over the next few months,” he tells indianexpress.com.
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A fever of 107°F (41.7°C), however, is a medical emergency, says Dr Das. “Such extreme temperatures may occur with severe viral or bacterial infections, heat-related illness, certain inflammatory conditions, or, rarely, neurological disorders affecting temperature regulation,” he shares.
According to him, the immediate priority is identifying and treating the underlying cause rather than the subsequent hair loss.
In such scenarios, Dr Das recommends parents to ensure adequate hydration, give appropriate doses of antipyretics as advised, and seek urgent medical attention, especially if the child develops lethargy, seizures, breathing difficulty, persistent vomiting, altered sensorium, or signs of dehydration”. While post-fever hair loss is usually benign and reversible, persistent or patchy hair loss should be evaluated by a pediatrician,” he shares.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.