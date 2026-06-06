‘True had 107 fever’: Khloe Kardashian recalls daughter’s health scare, losing ’50-60%’ hair volume

A terrifying health scare turned into a harsh reality for Khloe Kardashian, who reveals the lasting impact of her daughter True’s high fever. After a fever spike reached a staggering 107 degrees last Christmas, the reality television star faced an unexpected aftermath — months later, her daughter began losing 50 to 60 per cent of her hair volume.

“My daughter had a health scare, I posted about it last Christmas, and it was so, so, so sad. True had 107 fever. I never knew that if you have such a high fever for that long, three months later, it will cause significant hair loss. Between 50-60% of her hair in volume. We took her to the doctor’s, it was most terrifying,” Khloe shared on sister Kylie Jenner’s podcast.