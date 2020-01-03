The worst diet for 2020 has been revealed; have you been following it?

Keto diet has been called the worst diet for the year ahead. (Source: Getty Images) Keto diet has been called the worst diet for the year ahead. (Source: Getty Images)

If you are following the Keto diet for weight loss, it is time to take a pause. That’s because experts have ranked it as the worst diet for the year ahead. Keto diet gained popularity as an effective measure for weight loss and overall well-being, as the diet leads the body to transition into a state of Ketosis by burning fat for energy instead of sugar. Now, as per the US New & World Report, Ketogenic diet, which involves a high-fat, low-carb plan, is unhealthy and the worst trend to follow.

The rankings were reportedly based on seven categories comprising nutritional completeness, how easy the diet is to follow, the potential for long and short-term weight loss, the safety and possible side effects, and the potential to help prevent illnesses like heart disease and diabetes. And Keto diet was found to rank poorly as part of heart-healthy diet category as many forms of it relied on saturated fats like butter and red meat that could increase the risk of heart diseases.

Keto also requires strict limitation on the consumption of carbohydrates. This means it potentially rules out some healthy foods like fruits, whole grains and starchy vegetables, further resulting in a lower ranking for sustainability too.

Mediterranean diet, on the other hand, was ranked the best among other types. This kind of diet is usually followed in regions around the Mediterranean Sea, and depended heavily on seafood, fresh produce, whole grains, nuts and seeds. Such foods are rich in vitamins and other important nutrients and could help reduce the risk of diabetes and certain types of cancer, according to the report. This diet was named the easiest to follow, the best plant-based diet and the best at preventing diabetes.

