What is Keto diet and what are the foods you can eat

Ketogenic diet, also known as the Keto diet or KD, is a diet plan in which an individual eats fats in high amount, protein in adequate amounts and very less carbohydrates. The diet, which is being followed by a lot of people these days, can cause massive reductions in blood-sugar and insulin levels, and has other numerous health benefits.

One of the most immediate and dramatic benefits of the Ketogenic diet is that it helps reduce excess body fat. It is very filling and usually does not require calorie counting. The diet is an effective weight loss measure that’s well-supported by evidence. According to a study ‘Long-term effects of a Ketogenic diet in obese patients’ published by National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), it is safe to use a Ketogenic diet for a longer period of time than previously demonstrated.

Under normal circumstances, our body gets its energy supply from the carbohydrates, proteins and fat present in the diet we consume. But in a condition when carbohydrates supply is cut off (atypical of Keto diet), the body quickly utilises the available carbohydrate reserves. Once these small stores are depleted, the body is left with no option but to look for alternative sources to derive energy, explains Dr. Manjari Chandra, consultant, functional nutrition, Daivam Wellness.

When the glucose levels continue dropping and enough glucose is not produced endogenously, the body starts the process of Ketogenesis to produce Ketone bodies. These bodies are glucose replacements and provide the body with the needed energy. During the process, the blood glucose levels are too low. Since secretion of insulin is also low, it significantly reduces stimulus for glucose and fat storage, she adds.

However, the diet is not for the faint-hearted, nor for those who consider it another ‘in-fashion’ or trendy diet to lose some weight or look a certain way. Keto diet has protocols and regimens to be followed. They are to be clinically monitored and need an expert’s planning and control, especially when used for therapeutic purposes. As a result, the chances of the diet failing in terms of compliance and effectiveness are high.

Below, she mentions a few do’s and don’t, while sharing a menu for those on the Keto diet.

Therapeutic use of Keto Diet

The Keto diet is associated with prevention of a number of heath conditions, and is also advised to patients suffering from certain ailments for speedy recovery. It is being clinically used to help and treat patients of epilepsy, cancer, heart disease, Alzheimer’s disease, PCOS and even diabetes.

Keto Do’s

*Eat two to three times a day.

*Do use your muscles in the morning. Stretch, move around for a bit, or hold a squat position.

*Use 3-4 tablespoons of fat at each meal time.

*Include vegetables in every meal. It is, however, advised to stay away from vegetables that are high on carbs.

*Stop eating when you are full.

*Mix up the fats you’re using. Remember there is ghee, olive oil and avocado oil in the cupboard. It need not to be butter all the time.

*Simplify breakfast: You could choose one Keto breakfast you like, and eat it every day. Like scrambled eggs. Or just a bullet coffee and some nuts. This not only saves you time and money, it may also raise your Ketone levels.

Keto Don’ts

*Don’t obsess over your macros, just do what you can to get it right and listen to your body.

*Don’t test your blood glucose and ketone levels more than twice a day. There’s no need and those strips are expensive.

*Don’t wait ‘until later’ to drink water. Drink it like it’s going out of fashion.

*Don’t forget your salt. It’s no good putting out a spoonful away and not keeping a track of it.

*Don’t forget to take your supplements.

Choosing the right combination

Ideal menu for Keto Diet plan

Keto Junk

Many urban Indians who have tried Keto mostly end up ordering or picking up products either from Keto delivery stores or shops stacking Keto products. However, most of these platforms do not keep Keto food the way it should be. The emphasis largely is on cutting down carbohydrates and replacing sugar with stevia. The diet delivered does not make up for the high fat content requirement and does not include enough variety in terms of cruciferous vegetables, berries or meat to take care of the nutritional requirements.