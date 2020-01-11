Keto diet supplements may help diabetics, says study

What is the Ketogenic supplement drink? (Source: File Photo) What is the Ketogenic supplement drink? (Source: File Photo)

Diabetes is a growing disease around the world. It occurs as a consequence of high blood sugar levels or high glucose. According to the International Diabetes Federation report, India accounted for 72 million cases of diabetes in the year 2017. Controlling blood sugar levels is the most intrinsic part of controlling diabetes and the food supplements industry is cashing in on this need.

What is a ketone drink?

Joining the list is the Ketogenic supplement drink. Ketogenic refers to a low carbohydrate diet, which has increasingly gained popularity as a weight-loss regimen and the ketone monoester drink, a new food supplement that claims to decrease blood sugar levels.

Is the ketone drink effective?

A new study conducted by the University of British Columbia Okanagan also suggests that the Ketogenic supplement may help in controlling blood sugar levels. Jonathan Little, an Associate Professor at the University of British Columbia conducted this study on 15 people who were asked to consume the ketone monoester supplement after overnight fasting.

After consuming the ketone supplement the subjects were asked to drink a fluid containing 25 grams of sugar. The blood samples taken thereafter revealed that the subjects who consumed the ketone monoester drink were better able to control their blood sugar levels.

According to Little, the long-term consequences of taking these ketone supplements are yet to be studied. Although supplements can help control your blood sugar levels, natural ways of controlling them are always relatively less risky.

Another study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition also suggested that ketone monoester drinks might help to control blood sugar. The University of British Columbia’s Okanagan Campus says exogenous ketones makes it possible to reach a state of ketosis that might improve metabolic control in human beings.

As a result, the research suggested that a single Ketone drink might actually improve metabolic control in obese people. However, further research is needed to examine whether it could be safely used to have long-term effects on metabolic control.

Lifestyle changes for diabetic patients

Bringing changes in your daily diet can also result in helping one cope with diabetes.

* A healthy diet with low sugar content and processed foods are recommended.

* Consuming antioxidants and vitamins that come from green leafy vegetables, fruits and nuts are instrumental in maintaining you’re overall healthy.

* Exercising regularly, decreasing stress levels and keeping your weight in control are also some ways of dealing with diabetes and increasing the quality of your overall health.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd