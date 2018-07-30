Catching up with Keto: Miracle diet or just a fad which is going to keep you hungry and thin?

Low carb and high-fat healthy weight loss meal plan. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Image) Low carb and high-fat healthy weight loss meal plan. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Image)

If you are social media savvy, then you know that every week there’s a new diet which is being touted as the go-to health plan by various celebrities. The Ketogenic Diet, fondly called Keto, is basically a low carb diet, where the body produces ketones in the liver which is used by the body as energy. It is also known as low carb high-fat diet (LCHF), ketogenic diet or low carb diet. Basically, when the body uses glucose as the prime source of energy extracted from the carbohydrate diet by lowering the intake of carbs, the body is compelled to survive on ketosis. Ketosis is a natural process, helps the body to initiate the production of ketones after breaking down the fats in the liver.

The body is forced into a metabolic state, but not through starvation of calories but starvation of carbohydrates. The Ketogenic Diet was one of the most popular weight loss trends in 2017, especially after actor Halle Berry, television personality June Shannon and reality star Kourtney Kardashian had publicly sworn by the diet.

Here are some benefits of Keto

* Low carb diets kill your appetite in a good way. Hunger is a major side effect that ruins every kind of diet plan in which food intake is reduced for weight loss. In this diet plan, you don’t consume less but you eat food in a certain way.

* Breaking down of fats to be used as a primary source of energy helps the body to shed extra weight.

* Increases High-density lipoprotein (HDL) which is good cholesterol.

* Reduction in blood sugar and insulin levels is majorly beneficial for those suffering from Type 2 diabetes.

* Patients suffering from high blood pressure also notice a significant reduction in blood pressure level.

However, there have been certain debates roaming around the hype and on the benefits of the keto diet. Recently, fitness expert Jillian Michaels in an interview to People TV shared her strong opinion that the keto diet isn’t for most people and called it a yet another “diet fad”.

She might well have the best advice. “Just work out, eat clean, and don’t overeat…I promise you: Balanced diet—it’s that simple”.

